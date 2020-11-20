In the season for giving, Profinium is setting its standard higher than ever before.
In its fifth year, the Profinium Achieving Dreams Together program is asking everyone to dream big – and then dream even bigger. Operating under the business’ Profinium Dreams Foundation, the program sets out to help dreams come true for families in need over the holiday season in their three operating areas – Owatonna, Mankato and Truman/Fairmount.
“This year we will be doing four dreams in each of our markets. It started out with about seven in each, but this year we really wanted to take it to the next level,” said Karen Legault, the vice president of marketing for Profinium. “We’re pairing down the number so that we will spend a little bit more money and make an even bigger impact.”
Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 6 for the next dreamers who need a little extra help during pivotal moments in their lives. Those who have a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor who could benefit from the program are asked to visit profinium.com/giving to begin the nomination process.
Throughout the years, Profinium has made a wide range of dreams come true. From buying a family a couch so they could spend quality time together at night to sending a terminally ill mother and her daughter on a dream vacation to Paris, Legault said you can never underestimate the power of a single good deed changing lives forever.
“We had this one dream where an older man had a snow blower that was so old and we figured sure – we can get this guy a new snow blower,” Legault said about a dream they helped make a reality in Waseca. “When we called the nominator, we learned that this is the man who will go around to all of his neighbors and do all the snow removal with that rickety old snow blower spending hours outside in the cold just to help others. That was a real game changer, because this was really about helping a whole community.”
For Legault, one of the more memorable dreams she recalls was the gift of sound to a baby girl in 2018, when the program was able to pay for her much needed hearing aids.
“I will just never forget sweet little Jemma,” Legault said. “Here was a little girl during one of the most developmental times in her life and by helping pay for her hearing aids, we were able to make sure she wouldn’t miss out on life.”
During the dream-making process, Legault said Profinium prioritizes working with local businesses and companies to further strengthen the community bond with the recipients. She said this rings true with Profinium's mission to be a key player in the communities they serve.
“Being invested in our community is one of our pursuits,” Legault said. “It’s our mission, our vision, our value – it’s always one of our No. 1 goals. It’s part of what makes Profinium an amazing place to work when our senior leadership wants us to be involved in our community and volunteering in our community so that we in turn can strengthen it.”
Over the years, Legault said hundreds of nominations come in for the team to sift through and pick the recipients. While that is undoubtedly the hardest part of the process, Legault said she is anticipating that in this year of COVID-19, the need is going to be even greater and the dreams even bigger.
“We need that empowerment right now in any way that we can get it,” Legault said. “We know that there is going to be so many people who will need that help this year, so we want people to think about these dreams and then dream even bigger beyond it. If money was no object, what would you want to do for that family? Let’s put these people on a totally different path of life.”