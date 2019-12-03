OWATONNA — Shortly after Executive Director James Lundgren announced his resignation, the Steele County History Center found themselves with another empty seat at the table.
Rachel Newville, the events manager for the center, has also resigned from her position after only a couple months on the job. Newville has already moved on to a new position that brought her closer to family. Lundgren plans to remain at the center through mid-December before stepping into his new role running the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal, Missouri.
Steele County Historical Society Board President Ryan Gillespie stated that there are now two open positions to fill, but that filling the executive director position will take precedence.
“This is definitely going to be an intentional process, we don’t want to get someone in these positions just to fill the seat,” Gillespie explained. “We have eight applications that are currently under review for the director position.”
Once the executive director position is filled, Gillespie said the board will move on to filling the events manager position. Gillespie added that whoever is hired on in the director’s position and their skillset could very well determine how they go about advertising for the second role.
As the events manager, Newville was also largely responsible for the marketing of the History Center. Gillespie noted that marketing for a nonprofit is quite different than for other types of businesses, revolving largely around press releases, social media and keeping up with membership.
“Rentals are a big part of the business that keeps our doors open,” Gillespie said of the larger part of the events manager role. “It deals with a lot of coordinating to ensure that the renter has whatever they need for their program or committee meeting as well as keeping track of the calendar to be sure that we aren’t double-booked throughout the different places of the building.”
Once Lundgren leaves the History Center, the facility will be left with two full-time staff members, a handful of part-time employees and an army of volunteers to keep the show going. Gillespie said that the timing works out for the most part as the end of the year will be fairly quiet after the upcoming Christmas in the Village and Holiday Home Tour this weekend.
“Christmas in the Village and the Holiday Home Tour are good to go — we have a lot of the same volunteers every year so we are well set,” Gillespie said, adding that Lundgren will still be around for the two big events. “Our volunteers play a huge part in making that successful each year. It’s pretty amazing — these aren’t just people filling roles that need to be filled, but people who are truly passionate about helping.”
Heading into 2020, Gillespie said that the World War I exhibit that has been up and running for the last two years will be coming out to make room for two new exhibits, an American Legion exhibit and an exhibit on rural schools. A third exhibit that has yet to be publicly announced is also in the process of being scheduled to come to the facility.
“We’re in good shape,” Gillespie asserted about the transitional period the center is currently undergoing. “We are looking at this as an opportunity and we are excited for those that are moving on to other adventures, but we are focusing on what we can do with where we are at.”