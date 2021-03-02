A 9-month-old business in downtown Owatonna was burglarized early Saturday morning, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Police were dispatched at 9:48 a.m. Saturday to 346 West Bridge Street – home of CBD ReLeaf – for a report of a burglary. Capt. Eric Rethemeier said the investigation is ongoing at this time.
According to Terri Anderson, owner of the shop along with her husband Al, she discovered the break in when she arrived at work just minutes before calling the police that morning. After entering through the back door and noticing the store was unusually cold, Anderson said she found the door facing Bridge Street open with the doorframe completely taken off the wall.
“The person made off with 40% of my inventory, he hit all three of my display cases,” Anderson said. “The neighbor caught him walking down the sidewalk toward our shop at about 2:45 a.m. on his surveillance camera and of course we picked up the whole incident that happened inside the store on ours.”
Anderson said the suspect, who she identified as a male, was “pretty brave” as he allegedly entered the store three times in order to clean out the display cases.
The shop, which sells cannabidiol oils, tinctures, edibles, vape cartridges and body care products, remained closed on Saturday for cleanup and to begin repairs. Anderson reopened the store to normal hours on Tuesday.
Despite being a new business in town, Anderson said she continues to feel safe in her location and good about her decision to open up in Owatonna. And though the incident over the weekend showed Anderson one of the worst sides of being in business, she said a lot of good has come from it as well.
“We have a wonderful customer base here and a big following where most of our customers have become our friends. Even though we were closed on Saturday we had multiple customers stopping by just to check on us and see how it was going,” Anderson said. “There has been a really outpouring from the community and some local businesses.”
Anderson said she and her husband hope this was a one-time crime of opportunity and are reminding themselves that the most important thing is that no harm came to anyone.
“Damages can be fixed and products can be replaced, you got to stay positive even in adversity and remember that everything happens for a reason,” Anderson said, adding that she has no regrets about opening a business in Owatonna. “It’s going to take a little bit more than this to try to run me out of Owatonna. I’ve never been fearful so I’m not going to let this deter me either – we’re just upgrading our security a little more.”
If you have any information regarding the burglary on Saturday at CBD ReLeaf in Owatonna, please contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.