The history of high school wrestling in the state of Minnesota has been changed forever, and current Owatonna High School senior Rian Grunwald will forever be cemented into the history books as being the first of her kind.
As she leaped into the arms of Owatonna’s head wrestling coach Derek Johnson, she signaled No. 1 with her left hand — directly after making not just Owatonna High School history, but Minnesota high school history while she sported the Owatonna royal blue.
“It means a lot to me to represent Owatonna,” said Grunwald after her championship match. “I’ve been a part of this program for so long, and they just sanctioned girls wrestling this year, so I haven’t been able to support my team that way until this year, so it feels good to be able to get my name out there for the team.”
After years and years of petitions and pleas from wrestlers, parents and coaches, the Minnesota State High School League took to a vote in early May 2021 to determine if girls wrestling would be an officially sanctioned sport in Minnesota.
By a 44-4 vote, Grunwald and the other girls around the state just like her were opened up to a whole other world of opportunities, and with her senior season wrestling for the Owatonna Huskies lining up with the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling, she knew she had to make the most of it.
Journey to the top
With sanctioned girls wrestling came the first ever MSHSL sponsored girls individual section wrestling tournament that would determine who was going to compete in the first ever MSHSL Girls State Wrestling Championships. When she stepped out onto the mat inside Hastings High School on Saturday, Feb. 19, the prolonged journey through a male-dominated sport while searching for the proper recognition was going to finally pay off.
Grunwald and a fellow teammate, freshman Isabelle Townley, took part in the first ever girls section individual tournament, and it ended with Grunwald grinding out a 1-0 decision over New Prague’s Destiney Lofton and a 3-1 decision over Rosemount’s Kamdyn Staulter for earn Owatonna’s first ever girls section title.
With the section title secured and her ticket to the first ever girls state wrestling championships punched, Grunwald knew that being able to close her long high school wrestling career out with a state title would be the perfect ending.
“I’m working really hard,” Grunwald said in the days leading up to the state championships. “I’m very hopeful that I’ll take the state championship, but I got to work for it.”
In the inaugural season of MSHSL-sanctioned girls wrestling for the state of Minnesota, on the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, Grunwald embraced the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage by defeating all comers, including a dominant 10-2 major decision in the championship bout.
The Husky wrestling team captain brought home the program’s 30th individual state championship.
“This is a storybook situation where the first year being sanctioned is her senior year,” said Johnson. “Even if she hadn’t had the weekend she had, she’s already a trailblazer.”
Grunwald reached the championship match by defeating a tough challenger, Lanna Walter of Sauk Centre, and in a tight match that required additional time to determine who’d wrestle in the finals, Grunwald prevailed with a 10-6 victory.
Nothing was going to stop Grunwald from etching her name in the history books as she dominated Madelyn Strohmayer of Aitkin with a 10-2 major decision and becoming the Minnesota State High School League’s first ever state champion to wrestle at 114 pounds.
The birth of a champion
The journey to becoming an historic champion and what can be best described by Johnson as a “trailblazer” for girls wrestling in Owatonna all started when she was a little kid.
Grunwald first became interested in wrestling in elementary school when she often attended her older brothers wrestling competitions. Over time, her interest in joining the sport was sparked, and she joined the Huskies wrestling team once she got to high school.
At this point, girls in wrestling weren't nearly as common and necessitated an adjustment period for some of the boys on the team, which makes the amount of success that she’s achieved even sweeter for Grunwald and her family.
“It’s been a ride,’” said her mother, Tiffany Grunwald. “It hasn’t always been easy, especially seeing it for her in her first year in the high school room and not all the wrestlers accepted it, not all the parents accepted it, ‘she’s a girl, she shouldn’t be on the team.’ Seeing where she is today, we’re just proud of her.”
Over time, as girls wrestling grew and the landscape of the male-dominated sport began to change, Rian Grunwald and her family received plenty of positive support and encouraging messages from opposing wrestlers, coaches and parents every time Owatonna would attend a tournament or a meet.
It wasn’t until her junior season when Grunwald got the opportunity to win her first ever varsity match for the Huskies, and just over a year later, she was getting her arm raised in the middle of a mat surrounded by a packed crowd inside the Xcel Energy Arena with all eyes on her.
Representing Owatonna
Despite the lack of opportunities early on, Grunwald rose above it and became an important figure in Owatonna’s wrestling room, which led to Johnson selecting her, alongside three other seniors, to be the team captains for a 2021-22 wrestling season with some high expectations.
“There was a reason why she was named as one of the captains. Yes she was the first, but she happens to be a great person, a great student, a hard-worker, just awesome to be around,” Johnson said earlier in the season. “It’s a great coincidence that all those virtues are in this trailblazer, because it could’ve gone a different way."
He continued, “Girl or boy aside, she’s just a great leader in the room all around.”
Her success on the wrestling mat has led her to being one of the only girls in Owatonna history to move up to the collegiate level to wrestle after she committed to wrestle for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers.
Grunwald landed on the Pointers after she and her family went to UWSP in August 2021 and were able to meet the coaching staff and tour the campus that’d eventually be waiting for her. While she did tour with other schools, the feeling of home that UWSP offered her was too much to pass up.
The tipping point was her second visit to Stevens Point after taking a trip to Augustana, where she realized how much she loved the Stevens Point campus, and with an opportunity to continue girls wrestling, it became clear where her heart resided.
Even though Grunwald is going to further advance her already prolific wrestling career, she’s also kept her future outside of competing on the mat in mind. She’s preparing to study sociology, while also minoring in criminal justice.
“After college, I plan on being a police officer for a few years, and then I’ll move up to be a detective,” Grunwald said.
A lasting impact
As the Owatonna senior prepares to transition into the next chapter of her life, the foundation she left behind in the local wrestling room will be felt for years to come as the numbers of girl’s in high school wrestling increases every season.
She helped mentor current freshman Townley, who was also a state tournament qualifier, as well as serving as a perfect role model for all of the younger girls in the area who are going through the same beginning phase she went through earlier on in her life.
“Being the first girl high school wrestler, it starts off being what I can be, but it leaves something for other girls to accomplish and I’m sure there’ll be a ton of girls that come through this room and accomplish great things,” Grunwald said. “It’s just cool that I was the first one, and now it’s something other girls are able to work to accomplish.”
The walls around and inside of Owatonna’s wrestling room are scattered with names, pictures and accolades from some of the best wrestlers that have built up the legacy that is Owatonna wrestling.
But through all of the greats to wrestle in a Huskies singlet, Grunwald is leaving behind an historic legacy that’s blown the door of opportunity open for those that follow in her footsteps. One thing is for certain, the name ‘Grunwald’ will forever be synonymous with the words “champion” and “trailblazer” in Owatonna wrestling history.