An Owatonna man who had allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in September has been sentenced in Steele County Court to five years of probation.
Marcos Anthony Trevino, 28, was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for one felony count of third-degree drug possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin. He also was convicted of a misdemeanor charge for drive under the influence of a controlled substance. Trevino entered a guilty plea to the two charges in December.
One felony count of fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle was dismissed per the plea agreement.
According to court documents, on Sept. 14 an Owatonna officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop when they observed Trevino fail to stop at an intersection. Documents state that Trevino took off at a high rate of speed of up to 100-plus miles-per-hour. Erratic driving behaviors led the officer to believe Trevino may be impaired.
When Trevino was apprehended, officers recovered 15 grams of methamphetamine from his vehicle. Trevino told officers he was high as a blood sample was being taken per a search warrant at the Owatonna Hospital.
A plastic baggie containing a white, crystal-like substance was also recovered on Trevino’s person while he was being booked into the Steele County Detention Center.
Trevino has a prior criminal history that includes conviction for a 2016 DWI in Steele County, receiving stolen property and motor vehicle theft – both felonies – in 2018 in Steele County, and a 2018 felony conviction for second-degree burglary in Waseca County.
Along with his probation sentencing, Trevino was also sentenced to nine days in jail which he was able to use credit for time served. Conditions of his probation include no use of alcohol of mood-altering chemicals without a prescription and to enter and successfully complete the Steele/Waseca Drug Court program.