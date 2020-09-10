With Sunday marking the official start of Suicide Awareness Week, local veterans advocates are bringing attention to one of the nation’s deadliest but least discussed epidemics.
With that in mind, Minnesota-based nonprofit 23 to Zero holds a Walk/Ruck in Faribault Saturday morning. Sponsored by the Faribault American Legion, the event is free and open to the public, with all ages welcome. Starting at 9 a.m., walkers will travel the city’s trail system before reaching Faribault Middle School, then take Prairie Avenue north and Fourth Avenue east before returning to the Legion for coffee and socialization, so much as COVID guidelines allow.
With rain in the forecast for Saturday, weather could be less than ideal. Still, Local 23 to Zero organizer Kirk Mansfield said the group hopes to make the most of it, passing out coffee as needed and stopping for rest along the route.
It’s the first time that 23 to Zero has organized a ruck in Faribault, though the Three Legion Ruck, a partnership with the Waseca and Morristown Legions, has become an increasingly popular annual event.
In the military, a ruck is a training activity where military members practice hiking while carrying heavy gear. The goal of this ruck is to bring attention to 23 to Zero’s mission and send a clear message to those struggling with suicidal thoughts that they are not alone.
The rate of suicide has exploded in recent years and is now at more than 130 per day according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2019 Veteran Suicide Prevention Report. Among veterans, the rate of suicide is approximately 1.5 times that of the general population. Approximately 17 veterans per day have lost their lives to suicide over the last decade, according to the VA.
23 to Zero is particularly focused on reducing their number by providing support and resources for local veterans.
However, 23 to Zero’s focus goes beyond just helping veterans. Mansfield has noted that the organization is fully committed to reducing the overall rate of suicide, which has reached its highest rate since World War II and could be driven higher by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to veterans, youth have been hit particularly hard by the suicide epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is now the second leading cause of death among Americans age 10-34, dramatically surpassing homicide within the last decade.
According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 53% of Americans say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the barriers, Mansfield said that during the pandemic, 23 to Zero has stayed resolved to help those at risk.
“It hasn’t changed our mission. (But) during the pandemic, people have been forced to isolate, and that’s put them into a place they’re not used to being in... a tough situation.”
While attendance at 23 to Zero’s events has often varied widely, Mansfield said he’s optimistic that despite the weather and pandemic-related concerns, anywhere from 25 to 50 people might take part in Saturday's event.
Faribo West Mall manager Laura Sterling is a co-founder of Faribault’s L.O.S.S. (Loved Ones Surviving Suicide) group, a crucial resource for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. The group met monthly at District One Hospital in Faribault until the pandemic hit.
While meeting in-person might not be possible for now, Sterling said that she and L.O.S.S. co-leader Barb Johnson have been getting calls for help from those in need. She said that events like the Ruck play a crucial role in saving lives.
“Anything that brings awareness, we’re all for,” she said. “We particularly like to partner with groups like (23 to Zero).”