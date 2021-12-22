Just over a week ago, Dom Korbel began his transition as the new executive director for Community Pathways of Steele County as co-executive directors Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm are set to officially retire Tuesday of next week.
“These two, the humility they have and how humble they are with what they have put in motion for me to take forward … they won’t get enough credit and they deserve so much more,” Korbel said of his predecessors. “They set me up for success in ways that I can’t even imagine. My first job is don’t screw up what has been started, because what they’ve done is remarkable.”
Because Schlobohm and Ness were ready to move on and leave the organization they helped transform into what it is today, Korbel is able to focus on what he envisions for the next steps in regards to partnerships with other local organizations, programs and finishing the capital campaign.
In eight days, Korbel said he’s already experienced first hand what Community Pathways has brought to the community.
“I’ve already met with so many people and heard their stories and it’s real,” Korbel said. “It’s so real. If you don’t get in here and see it you’ll never understand it. And you need to see it.”
Korbel said his vision involves going from being transactional to transformational. A three-step process is something he picked up at his previous position as the vice president of Dom Korbel Administration and Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio (CLUES). The three steps are to first create stability in the lives of the people served through Community Pathways by taking the worry of food, clothing and shelter off their plate. The second step is to create mobility. For Korbel, this means to break the cycle of addiction, poverty, or whatever it is that may keep individuals from moving forward. Lastly, is to create prosperity for all those served by breaking the cycle of poverty.
“There will always be someone that needs us to move them to that next step,” Korbel said. “But the goal is to keep the doors revolving and working people through these three steps to keep the vision we have going.”
Korbel said this position is both important and personal to him. Having grown up in poverty, he is the first in his family to graduate from college and break that cycle. His parents often had to utilize services similar to those provided by Community Pathways. Korbel attributes his ability to break the cycle within his own family to the support of his parents and his own drive to make a difference. He said he is one of the lucky ones in that respect, and part of his vision for the future of Community Pathways is to be the bridge to that gap.
Right now, the nonprofit is in the home stretch of the capital campaign, having raised $2.4 million of their $2.6 million goal. The groundbreaking for the facility expansion took place in October, which will double the size of the facility and include space for two other local nonprofits: Let’s Smile, Inc. and Transitional Housing of Steele County.
“We’re still a couple hundred thousand away from that goal, so that is one of the first things on my list to accomplish,” Korbel said. “Another thing I’m ready to do is get the new building open and occupied, and to explore new possibilities for partnerships to make us the go-to for a nonprofit in Owatonna and Steele County.”
Korbel has been a resident of Owatonna for the last 25 years. He has volunteered for a number of organizations throughout the community, including sitting as Board Chair for Let’s Smile, Inc. for nine years and was previously a member of the Community Pathways Board of Directors.
Additionally, Korbel has served on the United Way of Steele County Board, has volunteered with the Owatonna Basketball Association and has been actively involved in the confirmation program at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
“The groundwork has been laid for me and the bar has been set so high for the success and next steps of this organization,” Korbel said. “This is the role I feel like I was meant to have and I was just meant to be here. I loved working for CLUES, but something in my heart was telling me that I belonged here, in the palace where I call home in Steele County, and that’s exactly what happened.”