OWATONNA — In honor of the 27th annual Hometown Sampler, organizers are hoping to raise $27,000 this weekend for the Steele County Food Shelf, now part of Community Pathways of Steele County after its merger with the Clothesline at the beginning of this year.
Despite the new name, money from the event will still go specifically to the joint organization’s food programming. Featuring a series of performances from four local music groups, the concert happens every year over the first weekend in March to help kick off the month-long Minnesota FoodShare campaign.
“We participate in Minnesota FoodShare Month. Of the money and food that is raised during that time, we get a certain percentage of it matched through Hunger Solutions, so that’s why March is such an important month for us to be doing what we can,” said Nancy Ness, who heads up the food shelf and is now co-executive director of Community Pathways. “There will be food drives and benefits held, and this is just the one way to kick off the month.”
Last year, the concert series was able to bring in nearly $28,000 for the food shelf.
Ness added that Dave Otto and John Havelka will once again serve as the event’s emcees, and this year’s musical groups will also feature of mix of returning acts along with some new faces. Otto explained that the Bad Tangerines are returning in full — known as Fruit Cocktail last year because they were performing while short a couple members, the band is back together for this weekend’s series.
An original member of Mile 5, who played the Sampler for a number of years, is also taking the stage once more as part of a new group called Backup Sound System. Otto described the band as The Avett Brothers meet The Traveling Wilburys — a supergroup which founded by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.
In addition to the Bad Tangerines and Backup Sound System, The Gogs and Turn the Page will fill out this year’s roster. While Otto noted that the groups do primarily covers, he said they play a wide range of music — from John Prine to Bruce Springsteen to Minnesota bluegrass group Trampled by Turtles.
“The series is acoustic music-based, although sometimes there’s an electric guitar that gets brought out,” said Otto.
He and Havelka have been hosting the weekend concert series for going on nearly a decade.
“They’re two funny men for the emcee position, and I know they do a great job of setting the stage and helping everyone enjoy the event,” said Ness.
Admission to the Hometown Sampler is a free-will donation to Community Pathways’ food program, either in the form of money or non-perishable items. For ideas on what to bring, Ness said the pantry is in particular need of spices and personal care items.
All four groups will perform together for four different shows over the course of the coming weekend. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. According to Ness, performances will last roughly two hours with each band playing for around 30 minutes.
“It’s the same groups for each performance, so if you come to one, you won’t miss anything by not getting to all of them,” she explained.
The Hometown Sampler will take place at the Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Drive on the West Hills campus.