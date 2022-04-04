Representatives from the city and county gathered at the Steele County Community Center Monday for an open house regarding the Railroad Bridge Feasibility Study.
Nathen Will, project director with SRF Consulting Group, said both the Mineral Springs and County Road 180 bridges have similar issues, but different solutions. Both the city and county have been working together to address the engineering issues and funding requirements.
“The feasibility study is being done for a few reasons,” Will said. “The goal is to work through the best options for each site and address funding options for both crossings.”
Each location had five viable options presented for the public to look at and ask questions about. Both railroad bridges are more than 100 years old and have been struck by vehicles on numerous occasions in that time period. Both locations are also prone to flooding, which results in short-term closures of the roads during heavy rain.
The Mineral Springs bridge has a vertical clearance of 11 feet, 8 inches and is highly trafficked, seeing more than 8,000 vehicles in a single day. According to Will, the ideal solution for this crossing would be to improve the nearby intersections and replace the railroad bridge with a different style and increasing the vertical clearance to 14 feet, 6 inches.
The CR 180 location has a vertical clearance of 12 feet near a concrete box culvert that was built nearly a hundred years ago over the Izaak Walton Creek which is also listed as structurally deficient. Will said the ideal solution for this crossing would be to improve the existing road and also replace the bridge by also increasing the vertical clearance to 14 feet, 6 inches.
"All of this is still in the very early planning stages," Will said. "We are exploring federal and state funding but this is still looking to be a five to ten year deal."
Will said that, considering the issues surrounding these bridges have been present for quite some time, he thinks the city and county are likely to secure funding. Its a matter of finding the appropriate programs and filling out the required applications.
Kyle Skov, engineer for the city of Owatonna, said all options are expensive, but the point has come where something must be done. In a previous article by the People's Press, Skov said there had been at least 30 incidents over the last 10 years at the Mineral Springs location. He also said he believes that is a conservative number and it would be safe to assume there have been multiple other incidents that were not reported to the cities.
Several community members attended the open house and offered up their own suggestions for solutions such as erecting a bumper sign prior to the bridge crossing that would alert a driver of their impending collision if they hit the sign.
Additional information about the study and alternative options offered can be seen at steelecountymn.gov/highway/future_projects___studies.php.