A Level 3 sex offender who is scheduled be released from prison later this month is set to relocate to Owatonna, according to information distributed by the Owatonna Police Department Wednesday.
Kyle Mitchell Hood, 28, is slated to move into the vicinity of the 200 block of East Rose Street in Owatonna when he’s release Monday, June 22, police say.
Hood, whose last known address was in Owatonna, has a history of engaging in sexual contact with teenager female he knows. In 2013, Hood was convicted of two felony charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. The contact included penetration and in both cases Hood used force and restraint to get his victims to comply.
According to the original criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded to Medford in 2013 to meet with two females, both of whom claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Hood in separate incidents. At the time, Hood was already a registered predatory offender, according to the heavily redacted criminal complaint. The ages of the females were not available.
The first female said that Hood pressured her to have sex with him, including forcing her to perform sexual acts.
The second assault took place when the second female went to Hood’s residence to tell him she would not be in a relationship with him, according to the complaint. The female reportedly resisted having sex with Hood, even scratching his face. But he became more aggressive and “put her in pain,” according to the complaint.
One of the women went to the emergency room at Owatonna Hospital, where a sexual assault kit was performed.
According to the 2013 complaint, Hood admitted that the sex had not been consensual and the he continued the assaults after the victims told him it hurt. Hood’s cell phone also contained text messages with the names of younger females, and what were then recent texts showed he was arranging meetings with them, according to the complaint.
Hood pleaded guilty in both cases in 2014. He was originally sentenced to a total of 11 years for his convictions, but his sentence was amended in 2016.
The investigating agency on these cases was the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department is authorized to notify the public of an offender’s release from prison if it believes releasing the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. Hood will be monitored by law enforcement.
Hood is described as a white man, 5-foot-9-inches in height, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes, a fair complexion and medium build.
The OPD reminds residents that Hood has served his court-mandated sentence and is not currently wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not to be used to threaten, harass or intimidate Hood. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
“Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime,” the police notification says. “Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Owatonna Police Department is unable to hold a community meeting regarding Hood’s release. Additional questions regarding Hood’s release and concerns about public safety can be directed to the Police Department at 507-444-3800.