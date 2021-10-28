Owatonna Public Schools continues to get a helping hand from the community.
During the Owatonna School Board meeting Monday, several gifts were accepted. Among them was a $10,000 donation from Home Federal Savings Bank to go toward the new high school.
“We are committed to giving back to our communities and are proud to support the Owatonna Public Schools. The education of our young people and preparing them for their future will help ensure the continued success of Owatonna and its businesses,” said Brad Vettrus, Market President, Home Federal Savings Bank.
The donation received Monday is the first of five $10,000 installments over five years for the new high school. An in kind gift of ATM machines was given by the bank as well.
“We continue to be thankful for the generosity of our local businesses and continue to be amazed by the pride felt by all who live and work within our community,” Elstad said.
This is not the first large donation from a local business the district has received for the new high school. In December 2019, the board approved a motion accepting $20 million from Federated Insurance and a donation of land from the Rypka family.
The ISD 761 Foundation and Owatonna Foundation each donated $250,000 to Owatonna Public Schools to construct a large community room within the new high school. Cybex/Life Fitness has offered support for the weight and fitness room. Several other businesses throughout the community have offered generous financial and in-kind donations and gifts.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier believes that many businesses throughout Owatonna are rallying in support of the new high school, because they understand how important the school system is to the growth of the community, and they want to be part of it.
“It’s a legacy into the future, and part of the ongoing success of the community is education,” Meier said. “Success and growth in the community means success for the businesses, and by contributing to education, they’re able to be a part of that in a meaningful way.”
New high school construction
Construction of the new 317,000-square-foot high school began in May of this year. The project is estimated for completion in summer 2023.
According to the district's project update site, several projects are done and many are currently in progress. Lights have been installed at the athletic field, staging pads and access roads have been constructed, water main has been installed through the site and building, and foundations have been laid for the three-story classroom.
Foundations for the gymnasium and exterior storage buildings have begun. Above ground masonry at the stair towers is also underway with electrical rough-ins within the masonry walls. Site utilities, such as a storm and sanitary sewer, are in progress as well.
Dugout foundations, athletic fields, sand aggregates, locker rooms, the wrestling room and storm shelter are among some of the athletic projects upcoming in the next month.
The above-ground masonry for the stair towers is anticipated to finish next month, as well as the masonry for the elevator tower. It is also anticipated that foundations for the orchestra pit will begin next month.
All updates on the construction project, as well as drone footage, photos and renderings can be found on the district website — go to isd761.org and click on the “New High School” tab at the top of the page.