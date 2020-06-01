A major milestone in Owatonna Middle School students’ lives took a slightly different form this year. Instead of the annual Kyle DeKam Leadership Award being presented at a year-end assembly, it was celebrated with a video sent out to students and their families late last week.
Because the honor itself is peer-nominated, involving a multi-step nomination and interview process, there was no awardee this year. Instead, the video featured speeches from Owatonna High School seniors Mikayla Dinse and Miles Kuhn, who received the award while in middle school. The pair shared their thoughts on leadership and their encouragement with younger counterparts during distance learning.
“No matter what you’re missing out on right now, let it not define who we are,” Dinse told students in the video. “Let’s take this as an opportunity to grow, learn and be our best self and a reminder to never take anything for granted.”
Looking back on her middle school career, Dinse said she was shocked when she was first nominated for the accolade. In filming a message for this year’s middle school students, she wanted to talk about making the best of a less-than-ideal situation. She also made the point that leadership can look a lot of different ways.
“I knew I tried to do the right thing, but I didn’t think other people noticed. The fact that I was nominated by my peers was super cool and the whole process was amazing,” Dinse added. “Having to interview with 13 adults as an eighth-grader was kind of scary, but in the long run it really helped me.”
Doing the right thing when no one is watching, along with the many forms leadership can take, are two things that students are asked to think about when considering which classmates to nominate for the honor. Jodie DeKam helped start the award in honor of her husband after his death in 2012, and worked with middle school staff to come up with a list of criteria that they felt Kyle had embodied in his time as OMS principal.
“It’s really important to us and to the staff that this be peer-nominated,” she added. “Kyle really believed in finding the best things in kids, what really accentuated their possibilities and the things inside them they didn’t know they had. He was really good at that, and if peers can look for that in each other, that seems to us like the best way to honor him.”
After students submit their nominations, nominees are asked to send in additional materials about themselves and roughly half a dozen are then invited for an interview. Because of the multi-step process, DeKam said organizers decided to forego the actual award this year, but plan to reinstate it as normal next spring.
“We talked at length with Principal Julie Sullivan about what we could possibly do, and of course it kept changing as distance learning was extended,” said DeKam. “We finally came to the realization that, in order to have the process be fair and have every student have a say, it wouldn’t be fair to do it this year.”
For seniors Dinse and Kuhn, DeKam said this would be their only chance to address the middle school. It has been tradition for past recipients to come back and give a speech at the award assembly as they’re about to graduate, and DeKam said continuing to provide that opportunity this year was a priority.
Working with Limberg Productions, both students and the DeKam family recorded short speeches which were then stitched together and sent out to families. In her opening for the clip, Sullivan called the award “the highest honor at Owatonna Middle School.”
“Even though we weren’t able to go through the process of the award this year, we want you to know that leadership remains one of our pillars and is something we see in our halls and our classrooms on a daily basis,” she added.
For DeKam, watching the speeches was also an opportunity for her family to see how past awardees had continued to grow throughout high school.
“As a family, it makes us sit back and smile. It’s amazing to look at what leaders they were then and how they have continued to carry themselves through school and the years beyond,” she said. “This year will mark Kyle being gone for eight years, and again we’re just thrilled as a family to see what this award has done for the middle school.”