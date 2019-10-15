OWATONNA — For more than a year, the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition has been running an aggressive campaign to dissuade teenagers from picking up the highly addictive and recently lethal habit of vaping.
The coalition has had a lot of success, including its spearheading of the recent passage of the Tobacco 21 ordinance in Owatonna, but there is still a long ways to go.
Vaping, which the U.S. Surgeon General has called an “epidemic” in public health, has led to 26 deaths around the country as well as 1,300 lung injuries according to the U.S. Department of Health. These injuries and deaths have included young, seemingly healthy people and have led both state and federal investigators down a puzzling path of what specifically is in the e-cigarettes that has been causing the illnesses and deaths.
“No substance is a safe substance,” said Dorothy Chaney during an open forum on Monday night that centered around keeping substances such as vaping, tobacco, and alcohol out of the hands of area youth. The event was hosted by the Safe and Drug Free Coalition and provided various resources as well as the Hidden in Plain Sight Display for parents to experience.
“The story is changing daily,” said Andi Arnold, the coalition’s project coordinator. “I’ll be honest, a few years ago I probably would have said that vaping is healthier than cigarettes. I wouldn’t say that today.”
Arnold introduced Chaney to the intimate crowd that gathered at the Owatonna Middle School for her presentation and a Q&A session with local school staff and law enforcement. Chaney is a trainer and consultant with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America — or CADCA — who has presented and held “It Takes a Community” trainings in more than 600 communities. She also previously served as the executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Minnesota.
“Substance abuse is our most compelling public health issue today with one in four people over the age of 14 suffering from a substance addiction,” Chaney said. “The reality is, substance use is a brain disease. The substance is secondary. It doesn’t matter what the substance is. There are no safe substances. Period.”
Chaney explained that as horrifying as the recent vaping deaths are or even the 6,800 opioid-related deaths in 2018, that alcohol is actually the biggest drug that youth are at risk of using. In the United States, 88,000 people die from complications related to alcoholism each year. Chaney added that the reason alcohol remains the biggest substance used by teens — who then eventually become adults with an alcohol addiction — is because of the easy access to it at home.
“Every person has a role to play in reducing and shutting down the access,” Chaney said as she encouraged the public to ensure that liquor cabinets are home are locked up as well as prescription medicines. “If a child can’t get it, a child can’t use it.”
Chaney also discussed the fine line between a parent trusting their child and still monitoring them effectively, especially on social media and with their cell phones. She stated that there may not actually be a right or wrong way to control a child’s cell phone of Facebook use, but that setting clear expectations of how they are expected to behave is the first step.
“It doesn’t have to be us versus them,” Chaney said as she shared the story of the one and only time she has gone through her teenager daughter’s phone. “We’re not always looking for a ‘gotcha!’ In fact, we’re really hoping there isn’t one. In the end I felt more connected to my kid and saw that she’s funny and also supportive of her friends.”
Because vaping has been a hot topic as of late, revolving around the recent deaths and all the “unknown” that still accompanies the trend, Chaney continued to stress the importance of letting youth know that there is no such thing as a safe substance.
“We were really blindsided by vaping. People can now smoke a whole pack of cigarettes in one pod,” she explained. “What this is creating is a whole new generation of people that are going to have a tobacco addiction again.”
While Chaney admits that it can be incredibly difficult to change a behavior, such as drinking or vaping, when it is everywhere the children look, she urged as many community members as possible to join the Safe and Drug Free Coalition and continue the conversations together to help spread awareness and prevention of youth substance use.
“Every kid is a good kid,” she added. “Even kids engaging in risky behavior.”
For more information on the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition, please email safedrugfree@unitedwaysteelecounty.org or call 507-451-1180.