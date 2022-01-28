Though law enforcement has been under a hot spotlight for the last few years, the atmosphere at the Owatonna Police Department has remained unwavering: confident, humble, dedicated and unified.
While any of the men and women who put on the blue uniform every day will be quick to tell you that the local Police Department is able to be as efficient and community-oriented because of the very residents they serve, one wouldn’t have to look very far to see that the culture that remains steadfast today comes from those who are sitting in leadership positions.
Come March, however, the OPD will have lost 54 years of experience, as two of their most senior officers enjoy retirement.
“To say I will miss Capt. Rethemeier and Sgt. DeVinny is an understatement,” said Chief of Police Keith Hiller.
Capt. Eric Rethemeier will retire at the end of the month, his last day in uniform being Monday, after a 31-year career in law enforcement and 29 years at OPD. Sgt. Andy DeVinny will retire at the end of February, his last day being Feb. 28, after a 25-year career in law enforcement, its entirety taking place in Owatonna.
While both men said it is simply time for them to move on to their next phase in life, Rethemeier and DeVinny agree that it has been a pleasure to serve Owatonna and be a member of the local force.
“It’s been an honor to work my entire career here,” DeVinny said. “I really enjoyed the years here at the department and in the community … it’s been a privilege. They’ve been really good to me; I can’t be thankful enough.”
Rethemeier said being from Owatonna originally made it that much more special to give back through public service, adding that he believes this community truly has the best police force.
“I know there are skilled officers and departments all over the state, but I think Owatonna is the best,” he said with conviction. “It does not matter what rank or standing an officer here has; every single one of them has taught me something. I am proud of all of them.”
Arguably the person who is filled with the most pride, though, is Hiller, who first joined OPD and began working with Rethemeier and DeVinny in October 2010. While it is bittersweet for the chief to see two of his top leaders leave the department, he said the service they have provided and the legacy they have both left behind will have a lasting impact.
“These are people that you spend Monday through Sunday with; you share almost every day with them over the past decade-plus, and you have all types of personal conversations, critical conversations, and shared experiences. You watch their family and kids grow up and see the joy that they get from them,” Hiller said. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say that they will continue to have a big impact in my life going forward. I am grateful for all that. They have made me a better person.”
Days of DeVinny
After a handful of ridealongs with a Rochester officer in his hometown, DeVinny said he knew early on that a career in law enforcement was what he wanted to pursue.
“Owatonna was the first place that landed me,” DeVinny said. “It was my first and last job.”
DeVinny joined the OPD in 1996 and after four years became a member of the SWAT team — what he said was his first big career ambition as an officer. In 2005, he became a field training officer and was later promoted to sergeant in 2009. He stepped into an active recruitment role in 2013 as the reserve coordinator.
“Andy was very influential in the development, recruitment and ongoing management of our police reserve,” said Hiller, adding that DeVinny was born to be a supervisor. “It is important as a police chief that you put people in the sergeant position that allow us to go home and sleep really well at night. Andy is one of those people — you go home and you know that the person supervising that platoon on that evening is going to do his very best to make decisions that are expected by our community members.”
DeVinny, unwilling to sing his own praises, said his dedication to new officers and those he supervises simply comes down to knowing what it was like to be that first time patrol officer still figuring out the ropes.
“Having been in that seat, I know it’s very uncomfortable and a lot of stress to try to prove yourself,” DeVinny said. “My thought process was always to make the officers as comfortable as possible, to really get the true person to show and their work ethic. Sometimes you have to know when to apply some pressure, and sometimes you have to know when to reassure them that it’s not as bad as you think it is to relax more.”
“It can be about slowing them down a bit at times,” he continued. “But really, all I want is for each of them to achieve goals and succeed in their careers.”
Unsure of how he will fill his time in retirement, DeVinny said he hopes to spend time with his grown children and possibly find part-time work that includes being outside. The one thing he does know, however, is that he will continue to care and think about the Owatonna officers.
“I’ll always wave at them,” he laughed.
Hiller said that, while DeVinny may not be one to brag, his lasting impressions on Owatonna are apparent.
“Andy has had thousands of encounters with our community members and he’s always mindful that a lot of those encounters are for when people are having a pretty bad day,” Hiller said, noting that DeVinny was able to handle each call with care, compassion and professionalism regardless of the situation. “You might have somebody who might have 50 calls for service with police department that are all influenced with mental health, dependency, or a difficult home environment, but it is necessary that we look at the situation in the entirety and through the lens of what people are experiencing. Andy does a really good job at that.”
“He has had a tremendous influence over the past 25 years within community and police department,” he added. “He was a first-line supervisor, he continuously mentored, coached and trained officers every day. He impacted all of us with his positive attitude and strong work ethic.”
Rethemeier regarded
With nearly three decades of serving Owatonna in uniform, Rethemeier laughs that there is hardly a single thing in the field of law enforcement that is the same as his first day on the job.
“The fundamentals are the same, but how you do law enforcement has completely changed,” he said as he reminisced about his years as an officer. “Technology has just advanced so far, so that’s been the biggest change. But change is good.”
Rethemeier first came to OPD as a patrol officer in 1993, moving up to investigations in 1998. In 2004, he was promoted to sergeant, and four years later to captain. Over the years, Rethemeier said he has watched how investigative techniques have morphed over time and the challenges it creates for law enforcement. Instead of stressing over the ever changing nature of the job, however, he said the challenges “feeds the fire” for the department to stay ahead of the ball.
“As difficult as things are to adapt to changing, from the realm of law enforcement equipment to different investigation techniques, this is all part of what I have always enjoyed about the job,” Rethemeier said. “Every day is something different.”
It is Rethemeier’s positive attitude regarding change that Hiller said made him such an instrumental force in the department. According to Hiller, Rethemeier has been one of the key decision makers regarding most all department changes since his time in an administrative role.
“We are really fortunate that he touched every aspect of those changes — his character shaped all those decisions and he has been such a positive impact on the police department and the community,” Hiller said. “ Eric was always mindful of how any change is going to influence the people he works with, all those who work here, and the community at large. I think what truly makes him really successful is his high degree of integrity and his intellect being at a level that helps the administration and the police department succeed.”
Hiller has worked alongside Rethemeier for the past 12 years, and admittedly cannot accurately articulate how much he has truly meant to the community. What he does know, however, if that if he was in crisis and the police were called, having Rethemeier show up would put him and anyone else at ease.
As Rethemeier prepares for his final day as an officer, he became overwhelmed with emotions while discussing how extraordinary the men and women donning Owatonna shields are.
“If the community knew how tremendous these officers are and the dedication they have to their service ... “ a tearful Rethemeier said, pausing. “When I am a civilian on Tuesday, I’ll be super proud to call this my Police Department.”