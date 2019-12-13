OWATONNA — Three student music groups are coming together Monday night to perform Christmas standards, classical pieces and contemporary arrangements for the Owatonna High School music department’s annual winter show.
The Carolers, Symphony Orchestra and Concert Choir will be performing one after the other in the only public event of the year that features all three groups. Orchestra and choir students typically only play together twice — once in December and once in October — making next week’s lineup unique among the dozens of shows put on by the department each year.
With a focus on seasonal music, orchestra director Sandra Justice noted that audience members will be able to hear different variations on some of the same songs by each ensemble.
“We decided that you only get to play this type of music once a year,” she laughed, of the focus on holiday pieces. “The songs are very different in how they’re presented, and it’s kind of fun for the audience to see those different arrangements at the same time.”
“Some of the Carolers’ music crosses over with some of the songs we’re playing,” added violist Kaia Elstad, “just because there aren’t that many common Christmas tunes.”
Justice noted that the orchestra will open and close with two different Christmas medleys. In between, it will perform an excerpt from “Cantata No. 147” by Johann Sebastian Bach and “Bellingrath Gardens,” a more modern piece named after a 20th-century Alabama estate.
“We’re not just doing Christmas music if that’s not people’s thing. We’re also doing classical pieces,” said violinist Rebekkah Boubin.
In addition to showing the audience different variations on some of the same Christmas classics, Justice noted that the billing was also an opportunity for the student groups to hear each other side-by-side. Because it’s rare for the three ensembles to play together, the teens don’t necessarily get to see what others in the department are working on. Although there’s a lot of overlap between the singing groups, the director noted that this coming together was especially important for the orchestra and vocalists.
“It’s nice to give the students the opportunity to experience and hear the choirs. Otherwise, they’re so busy that they can’t always get to each other’s performances,” she explained. “It’s great for them to have that shared musical experience and see how it’s all connected.”
Students in the Concert Choir will be performing “Weinachten” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Salvation is Created” by Pavel Chesnokov and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” among others. In total, Justice estimated that the show will run a little over an hour with all three groups. Both she and students also noted that the winter concert is one of the longest and most well-attended shows of the year, with family and friends all in town for the holidays.
“There are a lot more people that come, because there are a lot of alumni coming home for breaks,” said Elstad, “and a lot of people like to hear the Christmas music.”
Violinist Kaitlynn Paulson agreed that the theme of the program attracted a wider audience, and added that the festive nature of the music also made the larger crowd less nerve wracking. Elstad added that, for her, being familiar with the songs also made them easier to get into and practice.
In terms of rehearsals, Justice said the orchestra has been hard at work since its last joint show in October, devoting each daily class to workshopping pieces for the winter concert.
“We have to be incredibly efficient in our rehearsals and students are expected to have the work on their end done,” she explained.
With rehearsals coming to an end and the recital around the corner, Justice, Choir Director Chris Harris and their students have added two other seasonal touches to the show — poinsettias for the theater provided by HyVee Floral, and donation bins where concertgoers can give to either Toys for Tots or the Steele County Food Shelf.
Because Steele County’s Toys for Tots initiative is having its distribution mid-next week, the high school concert will be one of the last opportunities for residents to get items in for this year’s program — although the organization does except donations year-round.
Although attendees are given the option to donate, admission to the concert is completely free and the event is open to everyone. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in the high school auditorium; the Carolers will take the stage first, followed by the Symphony Orchestra and then the Concert Choir. Justice said doors will likely open around 6:30 p.m., and encouraged people to get there early in order to get seated.