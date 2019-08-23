OWATONNA — As summer is quickly coming to an end, several professions are ramping up for their busy season to begin. This includes the obvious educators, the restless retailors, and the ever-important and crucial phlebotomists with the American Red Cross.
“As much as we hate to see the end of summer, it’s a very challenging time for us to collect blood,” said Melanie Tschida, the executive director for the Southeastern Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross. “So this time of the year as we’re getting to the end of summer the return of more routine scheduled is a good thing for the blood supply.”
For the last several years it hasn’t been uncommon for American Red Cross chapters around the nation to see a drastic dip in blood donors over the summer months. Not only are people busy traveling and fitting in time for as much fun in the sun they can possibly manage, but Tschida stated that a large percentage of blood donations come from high school and college blood drives.
“When schools aren’t in session it just adds to the complexity of the situation,” she said. “We have a very strong tradition here in southeast Minnesota of having regular blood drives. I wish that were true everywhere, but it isn’t.”
Nationwide, Tschida said that there is a consistent decline in new donors coming forward during blood drives. This is pertinent issue as regular donors continue to age, which can often lead to developing a variety of health issues that could end their donating career.
“We really need new, younger, healthier donors,” Tschida said. “There are so many opportunities in our area for people to give so we encourage everyone to bring a friend.”
Before school starts in Steele County, there will be two local blood drives to hopefully end summer on a high note for blood donation. On Monday, Aug. 26, the Red Cross will be set up at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Red Cross will return to Steele County on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Ellendale Community Center from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tschida reiterates: bring a friend.
“Sometimes all it takes for someone to finally donate for the first time is a really encouraging friend to ask them to come along,” she said. “If you have never donated before it can become this scary thing, but it’s not scary at all. While you’re there you know that what you’re providing is literally saving the life of the person who will receive it.”
While all blood types are needed, Tschida said that the “O” blood donors are especially need — particularly O positive as they are the universal donor and can be transfused into any patient.
“Platelets are also a blood product that is always in demand,” Tschida added. Platelets are the tiny cells in blood that form clots and can stop bleeding and are crucial for those fighting cancer and other chronic diseases.
Tschida recommends making an appointment for the upcoming blood drives to assure that there won’t be additional wait time, though walk-ins are always welcome. Appointments can be made by going to RedCrossBlood.org or by downloading the Blood Donor American Red Cross app. In Minnesota, people ages 17 and older can donate blood. Those 16-years-old may donate blood with a guardian present. Bring a valid form of ID.