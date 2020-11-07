An intimate group of local Democrats gathered in Owatonna's Central Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the news of former Vice President Joe Biden's win of the 2020 presidential election. The presidential race was called by the Associated Press earlier in the morning following Biden securing the state of Pennsylvania. 

Reach Reporter Annie Granlund at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @OPPAnnie. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments