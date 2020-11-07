Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH EXPECTED. A FEW GUSTS MAY REACH 55 MPH OVER WESTERN MINNESOTA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&