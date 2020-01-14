OWATONNA — Though much of the state has been put under a hazardous weather outlook from now until Sunday, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen states that it’s nothing atypical for this time of year.
“It’s been pretty quiet weather-wise for the last few weeks,” said Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “But this is just good, old-fashioned middle-of-January type stuff.”
Beitlich explained that most of southern Minnesota will experience two rounds of precipitation between now and next week, beginning with light snow movement Wednesday morning. He added that the first round will be getting less than an inch of snow accumulation, if any.
“There might be a mix at time, but that will probably be along I-90 and south,” Beitlich said.
Heading into Thursday, Beitlich said that Steele County will be experiencing a cold snap with actual temperatures reaching down to10 degrees below zero. It is expected that wind chills will bring the temperatures down to 20 below.
“On Friday and into Saturday, we’re going to see snow develop that will be heavier,” Beitlich stated. “It’s kind of early to say, but six or more inches of snow is likely. We’re pretty confident about that.”
On Saturday, Beitlich said that winds coming from the northwest will also pick up, likely causing snow drifts in more open areas such as interstates. The wind gusts may reach up to 35 mph and could be even stronger in some areas of the state, according to Beitlich.
“The big picture is we’re going to get a little bit of light snow [Wednesday], cold on Thursday, snow on Friday, and winds on Saturday,” Beitlich said. “This is typical for January.”
After the recent “quiet” weeks that Beitlich mentioned, he said that this will be a more active pattern than what the area has experienced this winter lately. Looking to the next week he added that things will quiet down again.
“It will be cold,” Beitlich promised. “But that’s it.”