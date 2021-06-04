What were once empty lots will soon provide two families with a place to live by the end of the year.
Those homes are part of Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity's current projects at 720 Linn Ave. in Owatonna, and Mosher Avenue, right next door.
Daikin Applied and Climate by Design International, both manufacturing businesses located in Owatonna’s industrial park, donated a total of $100,000 for the building project on Linn Avenue. It will benefit a single father from Owatonna and his three children once completed. The Mosher Avenue home is sponsored by Thrivent Financial, which donatd $95,000, and will benefit a family now living in Oronoco.
Two Rivers Habitat, which serves Dodge, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha and Waseca counties, asks each prospective Two Rivers homeowner to put in 200 hours of sweat equity, and complete financial planning and education to prepare for homeownership. Volunteers also offer a hand to help where needed. For the Linn Avenue home, Daikin employees/staff members are providing all of the labor, while the house on Mosher is being built by the community — including local businesses, churches, schools and members of the community.
Since 1993, 23 homes have been built in the Steele-Waseca area. The last Habitat home built in Owatonna was constructed in 2017.
Community partnerships
Construction Manager Alfonso Burton, overseeing both Two Rivers projects in Owatonna, said it's exciting to see the response from the community and different vendors.
"We feel so welcome as we come into Owatonna, it's been like old friends seeing each other again. That's the energy we have here," added Burton.
While battling through the challenges of increased construction costs due to the pandemic, Two Rivers Habitat continues to offer a hand up to families in need of safe, affordable housing.
Ken Quattrin, with Two Rivers marketing and communications department, said it's been both humbling and inspiring to see those who choose to spend their time investing in the community. Even if volunteers aren't interested in taking part in the construction process, Quattrin encourages them to help out in other ways like donating water, lunch for the crew or honking/waving to show their support and encouragement.
"Our organization would like to thank the Owatonna and Steele County community for helping build these homes," said Quattrin. "It truly takes a community to help with this kind of effort. It's such a blessing to work with people in the community to help these families get proper shelter and affordable housing."
Oftentimes, Quattrin said once people have a stable structure, their lives improve, as the stability provides increased motivation to achieve higher goals.
Partnerships with businesses in the community are also an added bonus for Two Rivers.
Quattrin said places like Alexander Lumber have been a "blessing" to work with, dropping off materials when needed and helping with design plans. Deml Heating and Air Conditioning in Owatonna will assist with both homes when that time comes. Beyond the financial donations from CDI and Daikin, Quattrin said they've also provided Two Rivers Habitat with new tools and offered to install HVAC systems on both properties. Typically, Two Rivers Habitat homes don't include air conditioning.
Due to the skyrocketing prices of construction materials, like lumber, Quattrin said there's a greater sense of urgency for Two River Habitat's annual fundraiser: Hops for Habitat. Scheduled this year for Sept. 11 at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna, all funds raised from the beer sampling event will go to the construction of the two new homes in the local area. Owatonna native Travis Thamert is set to perform live at the event.