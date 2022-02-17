An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly assaulted a man and tried to stab him.
Araceli Gaspar, 26, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place Tuesday afternoon in Havana Township.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office met Tuesday evening with a male victim regarding a past action domestic. The victim reportedly said he had been arguing with Gaspar about social media when she hit him in the face with a glass jar, a chair and a broom. The victim said Gaspar allegedly grabbed a knife and tried to stab him in the throat and rib area, but he pushed her away and was able to leave the residence.
While speaking with the victim, the deputy noted in the report his face and lip were swelling.
A third party told the deputy she found the victim walking down the road in the “middle of nowhere” and brought him to the Law Enforcement Center, according to the report.
A deputy went with the victim back to the residence and reportedly observed items strewn around, including a mattress that appeared to have been thrown in the middle of the living room. According to court documents, the victim showed the deputy where the knife was that had been used in the assault, and it was collected into evidence.
Gaspar had been arrested and booked into the Steele County Detention Center, but has since been released. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 18.