OWATONNA — The drive home from the holidays is going to be slick, but not in the sense that it will be easy.
A mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the area throughout the weekend according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Friday saw a mix of snow and freezing drizzle that was forecast to be scattered throughout the day and into the night, and meteorologists were anticipating that to continue into Sunday.
“Owatonna is far enough south where you should be mostly getting rain all of Saturday,” said Caleb Grunzky, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Saturday night is when snow will start to get mixed in with the rain, though don’t expect much accumulations as the rain will wash most of it away.”
Grunzky said that no more than two inches are expected to accumulate on Saturday, but that Sunday could bring another couple of inches to the area as it is expected to snow during the morning until the early afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping steadily, however, which will make traveling difficult as the wintry mix freezes over.
“We’re definitely going to run into some freezing problems, especially at night, because the temperatures are going to be just below freezing,” Grunzky said. “Sunday is supposed to be in the low 30s with temperatures dropping throughout the day.”
There will also be a chance of blowing snow on Sunday with winds that will gust at up to 30 mph.
“Roads will likely be hazardous with all the wintery mix of rain and snow and things freezing overnight,” Grunzky said. “This forecast is very uncertain, though, with a lot of moving parts and changing precipitation rates with the storm, so it’s really important that travelers pay attention to the updates.”