An Owatonna woman has been charged in Steele County Court for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver.
Tiffany Marie Gilbertson, 24, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and stalking while possessing a dangerous weapon, both felonies. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna officers were dispatched Wednesday morning for a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located Gilbertson sitting in a van, but she refused to exit the vehicle and began yelling at the officers. There was one child inside the vehicle with Gilbertson and another standing outside the vehicle, according to the report.
Officers spoke to the victim who told them Gilbertson “wasn’t in the right state of mind” and had used methamphetamine a few days ago. The victim said they had been arguing with Gilbertson who refused to leave the residence until she was given house keys and threatened to deflate the tires on the victim’s vehicles.
According to court documents, Gilbertson went outside and used a screwdriver to pop the cap off the valve stem of the victim’s vehicle. When the victim went outside to stop her, Gilbertson allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the stomach with the screwdriver. The report states that Gilbertson then followed the victim inside the residence and stabbed them an additional time in their right thigh before the victim could call the police.
Gilbertson was arrested without incident. She is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. The next court appearance for Gilbertson is scheduled for Feb. 17.