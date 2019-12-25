When Roger Wencl bent down near the flagpole of the Owatonna Tool Company in 1979, he intended to build a life with Kim Baldwin. She even knew that the proposal was coming. The couple, who met at a work picnic, had picked out the ring together at Kottke Jewelers. But neither knew the impact their family would have on their community over the next four decades.
“I wasn’t surprised, but I was happy,” she remembers.
On Dec. 29, 1979, the two were married at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they still attend services.
“Trinity was gorgeous with all the poinsettias and trees,” Kim recalls. “It was seven o’clock at night, so we got to have candlelight.”
Married in the late holiday season, the two have stayed together in Owatonna for the ensuing four decades, sharing devotion to each other and the community.
“To me, it seems like the Wencls are serving in our community all the time,” says Kris Oppegard, a deacon at Trinity. “Roger and Kim continually bring hope and love to the people around them.”
Four years after their wedding, the couple moved into a house down the street from Kim’s parents. It’s where their two daughters, Elizabeth (Liz) and Anna grew up, attending the same elementary school as Kim.
“Owatonna is good place to raise a family,” says Kim. “And family was all around us, so why would we move?”
“Owatonna is a good town, with good people,” says Roger.
In 2003, Roger and Kim’s daughter Liz died in a house fire at the University of Minnesota during her sophomore year of college.
“From OHS to Trinity to the city of Owatonna, the effect of Liz’s death spread throughout our world and everyone felt it,” says Oppegard, who was then the church’s high school youth director. “On the outside, the one thing that I saw was that Anna, Roger and Kim became a stronger family through their grief. They each grieved in their own way but they did it together. They kept their hearts open and shared with people their grief.”
The Wencls helped to start a grief support group called Compassionate Friends in Owatonna for people grieving the loss of someone close to them, especially those who have lost a child or grandchild. “After about 10 years, your grief is a lot different than someone who is two weeks, or two months, out. But everyone needs to tell their story,” said Roger, who at times has served as the chapter leader. “You learn to listen.”
“It’s unreal how many — at least 80 families in this area — that have used the services of Compassionate Friends,” says fellow chapter co-founder Walt Spindler. “It’s a way of giving back to the community.”
Kim tells other parents whose child passes away that they won’t “get over the loss,” but that they will learn to accept it. “Even after 16 years, Liz is still very much a part of my life and our family, just in a very different way,” she says.
Each of them continued to work at the Owatonna Tool Company (now Bosch). Kim for 35 years, until she retired in 2009; Roger for 42 years, retiring in 2016. But retirement didn’t slow either of them down.
“Growing older has expanded their compassion for the community,” says their daughter Anna, who now lives in Mankato. “They both get so much joy from being a part of their community and making it more welcoming place, especially for those on the margins: those grieving, those without homes or food security.”
Kim spends much of her free time volunteering with the organizations like the Homestead Hospice House, and at Trinity, where she serves on numerous committees and projects. A year-and-a-half ago, she approached the church and asked if she and Roger could install and maintain a Free Little Pantry on the church’s grounds. It’s stocked with ready-to-eat foods and pantry staples, for people to anonymously give and share.
Kim “has a special heart for issues around justice and care of those who are on the margins,” says Todd Buegler, the senior pastor at Trinity. “She really puts her time, effort, and energy where her mouth is.”
“She isn’t afraid to ask questions or challenge things, but she does so kindly. She helps us as a church and a community to be better,” says Buegler.
Roger has volunteered with Meals-On-Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters and as an usher at church, but he spends the most time at the Salvation Army, serving on the board and helping with projects like “Shop With a Cop” and the red kettle fundraising drive during the holidays. He also fills in wherever needed — sometimes at a moment’s notice — whether it’s transporting furniture or spending two weeks as the acting manager last September when the store was without one.
“His engagement has really been a blessing in so many ways,” says Tom Kuelbs, the southeastern representative of Salvation Army. “Roger volunteers because he enjoys it. He’s not looking to get anything out of it — and people appreciate it and respond well to Roger for that reason.”
“Salvation Army has a mission statement of doing the most good. That’s a little different in each county because each has different needs. And Roger understands the needs in Steele County and where the needs are that aren’t being met by other organizations,” says Kuelbs. “Without people like Roger who work and have grown up in the community, it would be difficult to live out our mission.”
“You never get finished — there’s a need every day,” says Roger. “It’s a good organization.”
The Wencls “make a commitment to something — it could be a task, a committee, or profoundly, to an ideal — and they go after it,” says Buegler. “Their commitment to that ideal is the same every single day. It’s not just when it’s convenient, or when they’re called on. It’s just who they are.”