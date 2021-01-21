As a part of President Donald Trump’s 11th-hour actions on his last day in the White House, several inmates at Waseca’s federal prison have received commutations of their sentences.
Kristina Bohnenkamp, Cassandra Ann Kasowski, Blanca Virgen, Mary Anne Locke, Tena Logan, Lerna Lee Paulson and Mary Roberts all received commutations on Tuesday.
The women were clients of the University of Minnesota Law School’s Clemency Project, directed by Professor JaneAnne Murray. The program had a total of 14 clients included on the list of commutations announced late Tuesday and all were represented pro bono.
“All of these clients were serving excessive sentences that devastated their lives and the lives of their families,” said Murray in a press release. “President Trump’s clemency grants reinforce that the cause of criminal justice reform is a bipartisan issue.”
According to Murray, all the women in the program had some sort of connection to FCI-Waseca. Jodi Lyn Richter had been held in the Waseca prison, but was later transferred to a California facility. The other women were introduced to the program through a Waseca client.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, all the women were released on Wednesday. Third-year law student Bree Crye, who worked directly with many of the clients, said their experience with the program has been invaluable.
“It has been an incredibly journey working with Professor Murray and getting to know the women in Waseca,” Crye said. “The feeling I have is not something I could have learned from a law textbook. The Clemency Project has offered me the unique opportunity to right an actual wrong.”
The women who had their sentences commuted by Trump were:
Bohnenkam, 47, has served 10.5 years of a 24-year sentence imposed for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. As a result of changes in the First Step Act as well as the relevant sentencing guidelines, her sentence would be considerably lower if convicted today. According to the Clemency Project, she has been an exemplary inmate with a strong record of programming work and is authorized to work outside the prison perimeter. Bohnenkamp had been recommended by FCI-Waseca Warden M. Starr for home confinement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but it was later denied by the board that oversees it. Her release plan includes several viable employment possibilities.
Kasowski, 46, of Moorhead has served more than seven years of a 17-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance. As a result of changes in the First Step Act, today Kasowski’s sentence would be less than the time she has already served. Also considered an exemplary inmate by the Clemency Program, Kasowski was involved in the CHOICES program, which allowed her to visit high schools and share her story. Kasowski was also recommended by Starr for home confinement under the CARES Act, but had that request denied.
Kasowski is one of two Minnesotans granted clemency by Trump before leaving office this week. John Harold Wall, 63, of Prior Lake received a full pardon. Hall had already completed his sentence of five years in prison and four years of supervised release after pleading guilty in 1992 to one federal count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Prison records show he was released from federal prison in 1996. A full presidential pardon restores any rights a person loses when he or she was convicted, but it does not erase records of the conviction.
Virgen, 51, has served 12 years of a 30-year sentence for drug charges. She exercised her constitutional right and went to trial rather than accepting the government’s plea offer of 10 years. The Clemency Program describes Virgen as a model prisoner who has received countless achievement awards from her programming. In her release plan, Virgen said she plans to return to Mexico to care for her four children, two of whom recently lost their primary caregiver.
Locke, 42, has served almost 11 years of a 19.5-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. As a result of changes in the relevant sentencing guidelines, her sentence would be considerably lower. According to the Clemency Program, Locke entered prison six weeks after having a Caesarean section. Locke was granted home confinement under the CARES Act in 2020 and works full time at a major retail store.
Logan, 57, has served eight years of a 14-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Like Locke, Logan’s sentence would be considerably lower today due to changes in relevant sentencing guidelines and was also granted home confinement under the CARES Act. Logan has returned home to her husband and works full time.
Paulson, 52, has served more than six years of a 16-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. As a result of changes in the First Step Act, her sentence today would be less than the time she has already served. While at FCI-Waseca, Paulson worked as a mental health counselor, an inmate companion and a suicide watch companion. Starr had recommended Paulson for home confinement, but the request was later denied. According to the Clemency Program, Paulson’s release plan involves strong family support and “excellent employment prospects.”
Roberts, 58, has served 10 years of a 19-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. As a result of changes in the First Step Act, today her sentenced would be halved. According to the Clemency Program, Roberts had an exemplary prison record with a strong programming and work history. Roberts was authorized to work outside the prison perimeter and Starr had recommended her for a CARES Act transfer. Her release plans include several employment prospects.
FCI-Waseca has recently received attention for a lawsuit filed by several inmates, including some included in Trump’s commutations, for the prison’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the virus. After one inmate tested positive for the virus in August, 439 others contracted COVID-19 within three months, roughly 70% of the inmates. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota in U.S. District Court in December.