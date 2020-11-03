Longtime Mayor Tom Kuntz has secured another term as the face of Owatonna in a clear victory against challenger Ethan Cords.
As of 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, Kuntz, a retired general manager of Owatonna Public Utilities, locked in 71% of the votes. Cords, who sits on the Human Rights Commission for Owatonna, garnered 3,553 votes to Kuntz's 9,231.
Kuntz has been mayor of Owatonna since 2004, running unopposed in the 2016 election and solidifying more than 98% of the vote. Since Kuntz first took office, he has been one of the loudest advocates for growth in Owatonna. In recent years, Kuntz has been able to celebrate the funding of the expansion of Highway 14, the announcement of major industries moving and expanding in the city, and the passing of a referendum to build a new Owatonna High School.
Cords, a 2015 OHS graduate, first made an appearance on Owatonna's political scene in 2016, challenging then president of the Owatonna City Council Les Abraham. During his 2016 campaign, Cords vocally committed to running for governor of Minnesota in 2022. Cords also took a shot at running for House District 24A in 2018, but lost his bid in the Democratic primaries.
When Cords was a senior in high school, he did a mentorship with Kuntz to learn more about city government.