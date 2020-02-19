OWATONNA — “I didn’t feel sick,” stated Nova Maas as she snuggled under her blanket and resumed the game on her tablet.
The 8-year-old with a very matter-of-fact attitude doesn’t let a lot faze her as her parents settle into the living room beside her, talking in detail about the day they found out their baby girl had cancer.
It was during the summer that Nova had her first persistent fever. Her dad, Nate Maas, said that the fever had lasted about 10 days when they took her in for a strep test, yielding little results. Like most kids, though, Nova bounced back and continued to be her normal, spunky self. The second time the fever came around, however, her body ached.
“We figured it was some kind of virus,” said mother Emily Maas. “Kids get sick all the time, and the first two times she got better.”
At the end of August, though, Nova’s low-grade fever returned. It was then that Emily, who works as a nurse, noticed that her daughter’s skin had an olive hue.
“We took her into urgent care on Labor Day,” Nate said.
While Emily admits that she was trying to prepare herself for any possible outcome, Nate said that they did spend a little bit of time googling Nova’s symptoms. One popular result kept popping up, leading the couple to believe that their daughter could be suffering from Lyme disease, though it was still hard to determine. Nate said that overall they were bracing for something more than a fever, but that cancer was not something that had crossed his mind.
“They ran some tests and found out that her hemoglobin was so low that she needed a blood transfusion, and she was sent to the emergency room in Rochester,” Emily explained. “They said it was either a really bad infection or, in the worst case, leukemia.”
Two days later, Nova was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“It was just really surreal,” Nate said as he recalled sitting in the doctor’s office and receiving his daughter’s diagnosis. “There is a part of you that thinks, 'Is this really happening? Is this a nightmare?' It was just intense.”
Treatment began immediately, sometimes involving long overnight hospital stays. Nova will go through multiple phases of treatment, starting up her fourth phase later this week. Nate said that the doctors at Mayo explained her type of leukemia as the most common in children and most treatable. He added that she also has all the elements working in her favor to fight the disease, such as being a girl and being younger than a certain age.
Despite having the right characteristics to beat the cancer inside her, though, Nova isn’t afraid to tell it like it is without a sugarcoating.
“It’s not fair,” she asserted.
And no one could disagree.
Nova’s diagnosis came days before she was set to begin the second grade at Lincoln Elementary as a part of Mrs. Wagamon’s class. Because of the severity of her condition and her compromised immune system, Nova has been unable to set a foot inside her classroom.
“I can’t go anywhere,” Nova added.
Since her treatment began, Emily stated that Nova has only been able to go to the clinic or hospital outside of their home.
At first, the couple tried to aid their daughter’s cabin fever through video calls with her classroom, which included Nova in on special library times and other fun lessons. As the chemotherapy continued on, however, Nova started to feel “yucky” and the video calls ended. Now she gets visits from various Lincoln Elementary staff members, has one teacher tutor her throughout the week so that she can keep up with her peers, and has the occasional visits from friends.
Still, it is clear that Nova is restless while being sequestered into her home, as she iterates that having cancer “just isn’t fair.”
“It has really been a roller coaster for her and her emotions,” Emily said. “She is responding well to treatment, but the chemo makes her feel yucky. When she has a break from that her personality comes back, but it’s really a lot on her body.”
Refusing to allow Nova or her family feel alone, the community of Owatonna has been doing what it does best: showering the family with love and support. The couple said that everyone from the school staff, the student body, and their individual coworkers have gone above and beyond in reaching out and helping in ways they couldn’t imagine.
“Right before Christmas, [Emily’s] coworkers came over and filled the corner with presents for the girls,” Nate said.
Nova is one of four girls, with older sisters Sabella (17), Sophia (12), and Carlin (10) doing the best to help comfort their youngest sister as well as their parents during this entire journey.
Nova’s classmates also wanted to share the love, adopting their own version of the “Monkey in My Chair” program that puts a giant stuffed monkey in place of a child battling cancer at school while they are unable to be there. The premise is to bring the stuffed animal everywhere the class goes — with the exception of the cafeteria and outside for recess — so that the child missing school knows that they are always being thought of and still a part of the classroom.
“Except they are using a unicorn,” Nova beamed. “I love unicorns.”
It was little surprise when the From the Heart committee announced that Nova had been selected as a recipient for the 12th annual From the Heart charity race. From the Heart provides emotional, physical, and financial support to families dealing with cancer. The 2020 event is scheduled for May 2.
The events founder, Beth Svenby, stated last week that the committee had decided years ago that whenever a child was nominated to be a recipient that they would automatically be selected. While the Maas family states they are honored to be selected, they admitted that it was a bit outside their comfort zone to put everything out in the public.
“It’s not a secret that she’s sick,” Emily said. “We just are normally pretty private people.”
Nate said that early on the family had decided not to start a GoFundMe to raise financial help for Nova’s treatments, and that they had to do a lot of thinking about what From the Heart would mean for them.
“We’ve gotten so much support from the community already,” Emily said. “But people nominated her, and we can’t thank them enough for that.”
“It is a little overwhelming, but neat to see how the community has done so much for us,” Nate added. “We’re going to see it even more with this race.”
Nova didn’t have much to say about From the Heart just yet, but one could feel the determination and fight within the young girl to be well enough to join the runners at Lake Kohlmier come race day.