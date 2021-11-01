The city of Owatonna has a variety of ways it communicates with the public. There are Facebook pages, email blasts, newsletters, press releases, public hearings and open forums.
But there is not one cohesive plan, which has resulted in a lack of consistency.
That is where Deanna Sheely steps in, who says her pstrategy will be to get the city departments “singing from the same songbook.”
“Each department has been doing an amazing job of communicating about their different projects,” said Sheely, who has been in her new role as the city’s communications manager for one month. “But without one coordinated effort, it is creating a bigger burden, and things are being missed.”
Greg Schultz, chair of the Owatonna City Council, agreed with Sheely and said the missed opportunities to connect with the public were exactly why leaders decided to find an individual to head up the communications. Sheely is Owatonna’s first city communications staff member to Schultz’s knowledge.
“It’s exciting, and I think it’s a good move for the city. We’re certainly big enough, so we agreed that it was time,” Schultz said. “There’s a lot we have going on in the city that is hard to get out sometimes to the public and she will be able to do that … Now we can get the word out to more people. The more they know, the better off we all are.”
Experience in the field
Sheely has a long background in her field, dating back to receiving her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from St. Cloud State University. Parallel to the role she has now, Sheely held a similar position at the city of Red Wing for eight years.
“I was able to help [Red Wing] develop their communications plan from the ground up, which was a lot fun,” Sheely said. “It gave me the opportunity to help the community and really opened up dialogue and engagement between the community and the city.”
One of the most impactful projects Sheely said she was involved in during her time with the city of Red Wing was the restoration of the historic council chambers, something quite similar to the project the Owatonna City Council has been mulling over for a number of months. The project was financially substantial, and Sheely said it was important that city explained to the community why it made sense to invest the dollars in a restorative project versus building something brand new.
“The opportunity to reinvest in the historic part of the community was a big win, plus it created an environment that was accessible and inviting for more engagement between the community and the city,” Sheely said. “Now that city has a beautiful building for the community to come and engage with the decision making.”
Following her time at Red Wing, Sheely went on to work for Excel Energy for seven years and with the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities for another five. Following her husband’s retirement as a police officer, the couple moved to their lake home in Kilkenny on Hunt Lake. Thinking she was ready for retirement, Sheely said she couldn’t help but feel drawn to the job posting from Owatonna,
“I saw and thought it was time to get out of the city and in an environment where I could really contribute, in my field, and give back to a community,” Sheely said.
Vision moving forward
Sheely’s first day with the city was Sept. 30, and since she said it has been a nonstop crash course on all things Owatonna since. Most recently, Sheely had a tour of the parks system, to which she said she was simply astonished.
“The recreational facilities in Owatonna are amazing and a perfect example of the many private-public partnerships here,” she said. “The community has an incredible trove of benefactors willing to give back one way or another, and the growth here is incredible.”
Sheely has already identified a handful of projects to lead communications, including the “Love Your Sidewalk” campaign, where the city will be promoting businesses along the downtown district to use salt-free grit on the new concrete being poured. She also has her own “mission statement” on what she would like to accomplish while in her role.
“I want to implement integration and strategy to help identify and fill the gaps in the communication to the community,” Sheely said. “To be good stewards of the community, we need to advance how we communicate and let people know about the opportunities they have to engage.”