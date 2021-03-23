An Owatonna man, who choked a victim with both his hands and a backpack, has been sentenced to four years of probation, according to court documents.
Tristian James Klemer, 24, pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor account of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. On Monday, Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Klemer to four years of supervised probation. If Klemer is unable to fulfill his probation without violations, he will serve two-and-a-half years in prison.
On Nov. 22, Owatonna police responded to an apartment complex regarding a domestic. Police found the door to the victim’s unit kicked in. The victim told officers Klemer had choked them with his hands and a backpack, punched them in the face and body slammed them.
Two other misdemeanor charges in relation to the incident were dismissed per the plea agreement.
As part of his probation, Klemer is prohibited from using alcohol and entering bars or liquor stores. Klemer must also complete a Domestic Abuse Diagnostic Assessment and follow all recommendations or enter and complete domestic violence programming.
Klemer is also currently facing one felony count of first-degree damage to property for allegedly causing more than $1,600 worth of damage to a cell at the Steele County Detention Center in December. According to the criminal complaint, Klemer fractured the entire lower glass of the door to an intake cell by throwing a plastic chair at the door.
An initial appearance for Klemer in the property damage case is scheduled for May 6.
Klemer has several prior felony convictions on record, including 2016 convictions in Steele County for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and escaping custody, and a 2015 conviction in Stearns County for aiding and abetting simple robbery.