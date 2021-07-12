The Village of Yesteryear was alive with the sound of music, laughter and the thwaps of a tomahawk hitting a tree stump.
Families flocked to the village on Sunday afternoon, taking a step back in time during the Steele County Historical Society’s Extravaganza. Participants were able to explore different old-time crafts for kids, listen to old-school storytelling music, learn about various efforts following the end of Civil War, and much more. The society’s Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said the event went so smoothly that it almost felt like a dream.
“The whole mood at Extravaganza was just very positive,” Hinrichsen said. “Everybody — especially the visitors — were excited to be able to come back and people were having a great time.”
Two of the most popular attractions this year were the horse-drawn carriage rides and the tomahawk throwing in the rendezvous camp, said Hinrichsen. While the rendezvous-ers set up a couple days prior to the event, Hinrichsen said those who were a part of the camp and the demonstrations said this was the best year yet.
“Within the whole rendezvous encampment people were spending a lot of time not just looking, but interacting,” Hinrichsen said. “The rendezvous-ers said a lot of people were stopping and asking questions, a lot more than normal.”
Six-year-old Isaak Bricko, of Faribault, was one of the guests entranced by the camp, spending a good amount of time learning to properly throw a tomahawk and even landing at least one contact with the tree stump set up as a target. Bricko’s mother said this was the family’s first time at the Extravaganza, though they typically come to Christmas in the Village during the holiday season.
The Extravaganza also served as a platform for different organizations to promote their activities. Bonnie Cole with the Heritage Quilters of Southern Minnesota spent her afternoon perched in the village, working on one of the charity quilts her group makes for veterans who transition into assisted living.
“I love having the opportunity to come quilt here and promote our group — we are always looking for more people to join,” Cole said. “There is no experience needed, just a desire to quilt.”
The Minnesota Lace Society was also represented at the Extravaganza, setting up shop inside the Dunnell House to demonstrate tatting and bobbin lacing.
“This is one of the first times we’ve been able to come together as a group since the pandemic,” said Renee Schroeder, president of the society. “And we are just so thrilled that we have an Extravaganza to come to!”
After a successful event, Hinrichsen said he is looking forward to the rest of the summer’s events, including the annual car show and the Steele County Free Fair.
“We have a lot of new plans and ideas for our next Extravaganza, but we really couldn’t ask for a better day and event,” Hinrichsen said. “We thank everyone for coming out — all of our guests and all of our volunteers — and a big thanks to R&K Electric for sponsoring the whole event and supporting us. It was great to see everyone, people of all ages, and it was a great way to come back after taking a year off.”