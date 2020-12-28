With nearly a combined two decades' worth of experience, two longtime Blooming Prairie City Council members are retiring from their seats, but plan to stay active in the community.
Tara Gimbel and Mary Kittelson have decided to hand off their positions to new members in January. They attended the city council meeting for the last time Dec. 14 and were thanked for their service by their fellow councilors and city officials.
“I appreciate it,” Andrew Langholz, Blooming Prairie City Administrator said of the departing members’ work. “You guys make it easier on me ... being here to answer my questions.”
Gimbel was appointed in 2011, after the death of longtime Councilor Jean Lindboe. The mayor at the time, H. Peterson, was searching around the community for someone to fill the position when Gimbel was suggested as a candidate. Peterson soon approached Gimbel and asked her to join, to which she agreed, finishing the remainder of Lindboe’s term.
“And then I really enjoyed it so I ran a few more times,” Gimbel said, eventually serving a total of nine years on the council.
When it came time to refile in August, Gimbel decided it would be best to focus on her family and her job as a reading specialist at Blooming Prairie Elementary. As an educator, she was uncertain exactly how busy her work and home life would be. Ultimately choosing not to seek reelection worked out in her favor as distance learning has kept her and other educators busier than ever.
Like Gimbel, Kittelson was appointed to finish out the term of a council member who was relocating.
“It was a great way to kind of get used to being on the council, learn about the council,” Kittelson said. “I enjoyed it so much, that that is when I decided to run for a full term.”
It was her general interest in the happenings of Blooming Prairie which motivated the longtime resident to run again. She has since served on the council for over a decade, she estimates around 14 years. She said the best part of the job was working with residents and councilors to accomplish tasks in the best interest of the city. Kittelson praised the council’s work in finding solutions to help residents, while maintaining the city’s finances and communicating to the public.
“The best part would probably be working with the board. It's a way to get to know people that I never would have met probably otherwise,” Gimbel said.
Gimbel is grateful for the expertise other members brought to the council, as she said she was one of the newest members to the council. She said her goal was to focus on the needs and desires of Blooming Prairie families.
“I try to focus on families and what they would like to see in our community,” Gimbel said.
She was also concerned with making the community safer, whether that was fixing the roads or updating the local pool’s safety. Taking other residents’ concerns into mind, Gimbel said she tried to create a space for residents to thrive, while working within the constraints of a small town budget. She feels the board has been able to function appropriately, but also desires to see that work continue.
While the two have now left their role, they plan to continue to be involved in the community.
As a lifelong resident, Kittelson said she plans to remain a “good citizen of Blooming Prairie.” The city will continue to be her home, and she’ll do what she can to leave a positive impact on the community, she said.
Gimbel has the same plans, in fact she has already served on a number of community organization boards.
“I try to get involved ... I'm sure I will find something now that I'm not going to be on the council,” Gimbel said.
At December’s meeting, the two both expressed gratitude for their time on the board and said it was an honor to serve the community in this capacity.