Sara Sangare moved from Africa to the United States as a child, a transition that created a major challenge that was exacerbated by the fact she did not know any English.
On Sunday, Sangare will join the Owatonna High School Class of 2021 as they walk across the stage to pursue their next endeavors.
Sangare moved to Colorado with her family from the west African country the Ivory Coast when she was 8 years old. She was placed in an English learners program in Colorado from third to fifth grade, focusing on learning the new language, while also learning the curriculum. Six months in, she became familiar with the language, although her English was nowhere near perfect, she noted.
“That was challenging because all I could speak was French and then going to school where nobody else did was pretty challenging, but I made it,” Sangare said.
On top of the struggles of learning a new language and culture in Colorado, she was often bullied for being different, for being born elsewhere and for not knowing English. The bullying continued through middle school, but subsided a little as she became more social. She poured her energy into middle school sports and extracurriculars at her Colorado school.
“The only problem was I wasn't focused on my education. I was more worried about having people like me, so my grades weren't really good,” Sangare said, adding that it wasn’t until the eighth grade that she started focusing more on academics.
Eventually she would transition to an online school to get a break from the bullying and completed her first two years of high school online with Destinations Career Academy of Colorado. Homeschooling went well, she made friends and became president of Health Occupations for Students of America, a student organization designed for students interested in pursuing a career in the health field.
Just a few years later she would make another major move to Owatonna during the 2018-2019 school year. It was difficult to say goodbye to the friends she had made, and start over in a new state. She was also nervous about attending a traditional school once again.
Once in Owatonna, Sangare decided to volunteer at an area nursing home over the summer before her junior year of high school. Volunteering offered her an opportunity to get out into the community and meet people, rather than just staying at home all day.
“I've always been interested in working in the medical field,” Sangare said of her motivation to volunteer at a nursing home. “I wanted to do something that would help the community.”
To surround herself with more kids her age, Sangare decided to attend Owatonna High School for the last two years of her high school career. This time she was highly motivated to focus on working hard, getting good grades and setting herself up for a future career as a pediatrician.
From a young age, Sangare knew she wanted to go into the medical profession as her passion lies with helping others. Beyond her core classes, Sangare has taken courses with an emphasis in the medical field, including a Certified Nursing Assistant course.
Not only did she become serious about her grades, but she participated in a number of extracurriculars including Students Helping Others Choose, Link Crew, Student Council, Big Brother Big Sister and National Honor Society.
Sanagre said having a strong sense of her life goals is what kept her going despite the challenges laid out during her time in school. Having supportive family and friends, teachers and counselors at Owatonna High School has allowed her to keep a positive mindset through the bad days.
“I've learned to never give up in life. We have our challenges, but we have to learn to overcome them,” she said.
She has also learned how to ask for help when she needs it and encourages younger students to do the same. Surround yourself with supportive people, she said, and don’t let anyone bring you down or change what you have planned for your life.
Sangare will be attending college in Iowa and majoring in biology following a pre-med path.