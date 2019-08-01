Students studying Spanish at Owatonna High School were able to practice their skills in Costa Rica during a June trip to the Central American country.
“Costa Rica is small, like a little gem of Central America, and it’s a very peaceful country,” said Nikki Snyder Roberts, a Spanish instructor at OHS who chaperoned this trip. “They put their money into education, health care,” and, increasingly, conservation.
Costa Rica’s stated goal is to eliminate single-use plastics in the next few years, and “they’re very into conservation there,” Snyder Roberts said. When Costa Ricans noticed the depletion of their forests, they “made a conscious effort to rebuild,” and “they’re very forward-thinking for a small country.”
Snyder Roberts actually has a long history with Costa Rica, because she did some of her student teaching there, and she’s returned a handful of times since, typically for class trips. She’s remained in contact with her original host family, too, and has been able to visit them every time she’s been in the country, including this summer.
Nearly a dozen OHS students — all of whom had been through at least level two of Spanish — made the journey, which was coordinated by Language and Friendship Incorporated, she said. When Snyder Roberts first visited the country, “tourism was nothing like it is now,” as it’s “grown immensely over the past 20 years.”
That shouldn’t be a surprise, since “you can get a real taste of everything” in Costa Rica, from volcanoes and beaches, to surfing and whitewater rafting, she said. “It’s nature to its fullest” and “heaven if you like the outdoors.”
“There are lots of hills and mountains, and (residents) live in the hills,” said Jalisa Mathews, who graduated from OHS this year and will enroll at Minnesota State University-Mankato this fall. “We had to walk a lot of hills.”
The OHS contingent departed June 11 and returned June 24, Snyder Roberts said. The first week was spent with host families in the village of Tobosi, located southeast of the capital of San Jose, while the second week was spent traveling throughout the nation, so students got “the best of both worlds.”
Especially with host families, “the kids are expected to interact using the best of their Spanish abilities,” she said. Fortunately, most students had already formed relationships with their host families, communicating well in advance of the trip through means such as email, text, and Skype.
Rising senior Mackenzie Mullenbach actually created a scrapbook in advance of her trip for her host family to explain herself, her life, and her own family, and spending a week with a host family was the high point of her time in Costa Rica, she said. Though Mullenbach was initially “nervous that my Spanish wouldn’t be good enough,” she tried to remember that the English abilities of her host family are no better — and, in fact, probably worse — than her Spanish skills.
“It was hard the first day — they talk really fast, and I had to ask them to slow down for me — but by the second day, it was really good,” she said. “I’m a person who likes to talk to people,” and “I was proud of myself” for communicating solely in Spanish for the duration of her host family stay.
For Mathews, the first couple of days were “nerve-racking,” because members of her host family spoke little-to-no English, but they “were so nice” that her stay with them became “my favorite part of the trip,” she said. They even accommodated her meatless diet with vegetarian options at every meal.
In fact, Mathews and Mullenbach will return to Costa Rica next summer to spend more time with their host families and explore more of the country, Mullenbach said. She also has a couple of “surprises” planned for her host family.
Dancing was paramount to the host family experience, and “I love dancing,” so she and Mathews plan to take classes this year in the Twin Cities, then show off their new-and-improved steps when they’re back in the country next summer, she said. She also plans to work even more diligently on her Spanish speaking, so they’ll hopefully recognize her linguistic improvement.
When individuals go out to purchase items, they do so in open-air markets, as opposed to enclosed grocery stories found in America, Mullenbach said. Food is often fresh, with pineapple, for example, being “so good compared to the U.S.”
The family Mathews stayed with has an avocado tree on their property, so they can make fresh guacamole, she said. Items like guacamole that “we have to pay a lot of money for” in America, “they can just take from their backyard.”
The environment accomplished wonders for her Spanish skills, Mathews said. Her comprehension of the language, especially, improved significantly, and “it’s nice to be bilingual.”
Of course, while technology was beneficial in that respect, it can also be “a challenge” to persuade students to put down their devices and “be in the moment,” even while in an exotic locale like Costa Rica, Snyder Roberts said. “It can be hard for kids to be separated from their devices, which is unfortunate.”
It’s “definitely a different way of life” in Costa Rica, where the motto is “pura vida,” which literally means “pure life” but also conveys a sense that “it’s all good,” and there are “no worries,” she said. “They live like that — it’s more about relationships — and we could all learn a little from that.”
“Everyone was really friendly” in Costa Rica, and families were extraordinarily close, Mullenbach seconded. They rarely dine out, with the vast preponderance of meals eaten together in the home at the table.
“They make time for family, and they’re always connected,” she said. Her family had no television in their living room, instead opting to play games and talk as a family unit.
At one point, Mullenbach and her host family went to the top of a mountain, where they played games, like soccer, she said. Then, at night, they gazed upon the city, which “was really pretty.”
She became so attached to them she couldn’t control her emotions when she had to leave her host family, she said. “I cried the day we left.”
Another difference between Costa Rica and the U.S. is the manner in which Costa Ricans drive, Mathews said with a chuckle. “People drive really crazy there.”
Fortunately, Mathews had her close friend, Mullenbach, with her on this trip, and they “helped each other” on numerous occasions, she said. “I got to enjoy everything with her.”
The matriarchs of their respective host families are sisters, so the families are neighbors, which meant Mathews and Mullenbach stayed next door to each other, the latter said. Mullenbach and Mathews were even gifted matching Costa Rican soccer federation shirts by their respective host families.
During the second week, the group’s chartered bus featured a naturalist guide, which was “very nice,” Snyder Roberts said. For example, Manuel Antonio National Park was “full of wildlife” — from monkeys and sloths to lizards and birds — but “we wouldn’t have seen half of (those animals) without our guide pointing them out.”
They also spent time at Poas, a crater volcano, which is in a cloud forest, but “we were lucky to see it” on a day when it wasn’t covered by clouds, she said. It is active, too, so “we had to wear hard hats.”
They saw another volcano — this one huge and cone-shaped — in the town of Fortuna, and they enjoyed a hot springs, she said. They then trekked to Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve and toured a coffee plantation, which was “interesting, interactive,” and offered plenty of samples.
The hot springs was definitely a highlight for Mathews, she said. “I felt rich for a minute.”
Students also zip-lined in a cloud forest with “the vast expanse of green” below them, and it was “a little spooky,” due to cloud cover, Snyder Roberts said. They were “just going into a white mist.”
“I loved zip-lining, and I always wanted to go first,” Mullenbach said. “It seems dangerous, but I like it.”
The group also had several close encounters with wildlife, she said. For example, “a sloth was living at our hotel right above the pool,” and, at one point, they watched a monkey “walk up to a family and take a sandwich.”
“Monkeys get really close to you, but you still have to be careful, because you don’t know” how they’ll react, Mathews said. “I did get to touch one, though.”
On one of their “beach days,” Mathews and others were enjoying breakfast when she spotted several large iguanas in close proximity, but “everyone was just sitting there like, ‘no big deal,’” she said. “I guess iguanas there are like rabbits here.”
“I got to hold a little lizard, or iguana, and I got to touch a monkey,” Mullenbach said. “We saw crabs, too, and they were huge and really red.”
“Areas of Costa Rica are all a little different,” Snyder Roberts said. “All the trips have been great.”
Snyder Roberts is planning another Spanish trip for the summer of 2020, this time to Peru, she said. It will be 12 days in June, including a five-day family stay and a trip to the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu.
Interested students who have completed at least two semesters of Spanish can contact Snyder Roberts for more information. The deadline for applications is Oct. 15.
This was Mullenbach’s first time in Costa Rica, and she left most of the adventure to be discovered, although she did some research prior to departing, she said. For example, she knew Catholicism is the dominant religion in Costa Rica, and “I was excited to go to church with my host family, because I’m Catholic.”
Mullenbach has four years of Spanish under her belt, and she’ll take more during her senior year for college credit, she said. She also plans to take Spanish in college at Winona State University.
Spanish fluency will benefit her in future travels, as well as in possible careers she’s interested in, like nursing, accounting, and business, she said. It even helps her in one of her current jobs, at The Blast, when she interacts with Spanish-speaking customers.
Mathews took four years of Spanish at OHS, and her mother wanted her to have a cultural immersion experience similar to that of her brother, who went to Germany, she said. Mathews had never been outside the U.S., but she’s thrilled she took this field trip, and she would “100%” recommend it to other students, because “it’s a really good time.”