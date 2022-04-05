With agriculture being one of the everlasting pillars of Steele County, it only makes sense to see the industry celebrated through art.
Two Wisconsin painters have garnered international attention for midwestern farms and farm life paintings. The artwork has a heavy focus on the struggles, changes, memories, and joys of farm life in the Midwest with the hopes of protecting the future of Midwestern farming.
Lorraine Ortner-Blake and Roberta Condon have combined their talents and passions to assemble a traveling art exhibit featuring 52 paintings, currently on display at the Owatonna Arts Center throughout April.
The show titled “Long Time Passing” will be touring the Midwest through the summer of 2023. Details about each artist’s respective works have been featured in popular national publications and a well-known art magazine in France.
“We worked hard on this and are happy it’s grabbing people’s attention,” Condon said. “I was reading headlines in papers of this massive crisis that’s going on with family farms in the Midwest being lost daily to industrial farming.”
Ortner-Blake’s series for the exhibit, titled “Mom’s Reminiscences,” comprises 26 gouache paintings that reflect the stories of her own childhood on the farm and her mother’s recollections of her life on the same farm.
“My mom is 90. The adventures of her young days are her strongest memories,” Ortner-Blake said. “My family enjoys hearing the tales of her childhood and early married life.”
Condon’s half of the series, titled “American Pastoral,” includes 26 soft pastel creations focusing on Wisconsin farmland's stark and changing landscapes. The paintings are also featured in her book, “Agriculture All Around, Agriculture Run Aground, " an alternative alphabetic book calling attention to the drastic changes to family farms in the Midwest.
Silvan Durben, artistic director of the arts center, said the two women will each be speaking about their individual pieces during an opening ceremony this Saturday at the arts center.
“Roberta will be giving her a talk based on her books and paintings, which explains why families are losing their farms,” Durben said. “And Lorraine will be talking about her ideas and memories of growing up on her family's farm and how it relates to her pieces.”
Both women have unique yet similar concerns relating to the loss of nearly two family farms per day in Wisconsin alone. Condon said she was particularly moved while walking along the Ice Age Trails in rural Wisconsin. She was able to stop and take in the surroundings that she had driven by many times before.
“It’s so interesting how our rural lives in the Midwest have been resonating with people,” Condon said. “Often at our shows, we have people who have never been to an art show before. Eighty-year-old farmers are coming out to see our work, and it's been a really great project for us.”
Condon has a personal connection to the city of Owatonna through her son’s partner, who spoke of her love for the Owatonna Arts Center. This connection inspired Condon to get in touch with Durben to bring the show to the center for an exhibit.
“We’re just so excited to be able to share our work and the story behind them,” Condon said. “It's advocacy through art. We hope people enjoy it and can learn something about a problem happening right now all over the Midwest.”
The exhibit is now showing at the Owatonna Arts Center through April 24. A gallery talk, book signing, and reception will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, with Condon and Ortner-Blake hosting a PowerPoint presentation beginning at 1:30 p.m.