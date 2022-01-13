An Owatonna woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole Adderall from the pharmacy she was employed at.

Hanah Renee Maas, 20, was charged by summons Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one count of theft and one count of fifth-degree drug possession, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place in November.

According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified on Nov. 8 of a theft from the Hy-Vee pharmacy. The reporting party said pharmacy staff did a random audit and allegedly found a shortage of six different medications, including Adderall.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Maas filling a prescription for 30 capsules of Adderall on Nov. 2, but the pharmacy only had 27 pills total at that time and was unable to fill the request. The video allegedly shows Maas returning 25 capsules to the stock bottle, leaving two on the tray, and moving one of the remaining two capsules onto the county before returning the final capsule to the stock bottle. Court records state Maas is then seen taking the capsule off the counter, never returning it to the stock bottle.

When pharmacy staff talked to Maas, she reportedly admitted to taking the capsule that day while she was at work, adding that she had a prescription for Adderall in the past, but did not have it anymore. When asked if there were other medications that could not be accounted and if she took them, Maas said yes, according to court documents.

Maas’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments