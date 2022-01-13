...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Charges filed in alleged case of employee theft from pharmacy
An Owatonna woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole Adderall from the pharmacy she was employed at.
Hanah Renee Maas, 20, was charged by summons Tuesday in Steele County District Court with one count of theft and one count of fifth-degree drug possession, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place in November.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified on Nov. 8 of a theft from the Hy-Vee pharmacy. The reporting party said pharmacy staff did a random audit and allegedly found a shortage of six different medications, including Adderall.
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Maas filling a prescription for 30 capsules of Adderall on Nov. 2, but the pharmacy only had 27 pills total at that time and was unable to fill the request. The video allegedly shows Maas returning 25 capsules to the stock bottle, leaving two on the tray, and moving one of the remaining two capsules onto the county before returning the final capsule to the stock bottle. Court records state Maas is then seen taking the capsule off the counter, never returning it to the stock bottle.
When pharmacy staff talked to Maas, she reportedly admitted to taking the capsule that day while she was at work, adding that she had a prescription for Adderall in the past, but did not have it anymore. When asked if there were other medications that could not be accounted and if she took them, Maas said yes, according to court documents.
Maas’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.