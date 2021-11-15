A newly constructed warehouse in Owatonna’s industrial park has changed ownership, but the use and occupancy of the building will remain the same.
On Nov. 2, Don Roger Norman — a billionaire real estate developer based in Nevada — bought the Bosch Automotive Service Solutions warehouse on 370 Festal Place NW for $26.2 million. His company, Norman Oklahoma LLC, bought the 266,000-square-foot warehouse from SFG Owatonna, LLC, a California-based company that built the facility for $15 million in 2020.
According to Greg Kruschke, the community development manager for the city of Owatonna, this type of sale is not uncommon among the commercial building community — though this particular price tag is unique.
“When this building was built, it was what they call a ‘build-to-suit.’ Bosch was always going to be the tenant, but never wanted to own the building,” Kruschke said. “When [SGF] developed the building, their plan was to sell it in a year or two.”
The Minnesota developer Opus Group worked in conjunction with SFG to build the warehouse last year. The official completion of the building was March 2021.
Kruschke explained deals such as these, especially with buildings that were built-to-suit, happen frequently. He also said many of the commercial buildings in Owatonna are owned by other formations and real estate companies separate from the companies that occupy them, including some of the major manufacturers in Owatonna’s industrial park.
“Basically what will happen is [a business] will have a proposal for a certain company who wants so many square feet and specifics for a building, and they will float this around to different developers,” Kruschke said. “When they find the best lease rate, usually a five-to-10-year lease, they’ll put the whole package together and pick which one they want to be in.”
In addition to finding the best developer to build the warehouse, which ultimately was a $15 million capital investment, Kruschke said Bosch pays the property taxes, utilities and all other bills connected to the building.
At the Bosch warehouse, where the company uses the building as a distribution hub for its automotive repair and maintenance equipment, Kruschke said an important piece to note is that Bosch was looking at multiple states to build in.
“It’s a big deal that Bosch decided to locate here, instead of Illinois; it was about an 18-month process,” Kruschke said. “[The city] put in a lot of work on this one.”
With the sale of the warehouse, Kruschke said nothing will change for the city, and Bosch will still remain the tenant, going about its normal operations in the facility.
“The only thing that really is going to change is who Bosch writes out their rent check to,” Kruschke said. “This is essentially a landlord/tenant relationship.”
The warehouse sits on 18 acres and features 26 dock doors, 12 semi-trailer parking stalls and 7,600-square-feet of office space.