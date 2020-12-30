Despite the cold weather and general uncertainty of this past year and future year, one local organization is determined to keep their annual tradition alive.
The Owatonna Diving Club will hold its annual New Year’s Day dive at Kaplan’s Quarry on 36th Street just west of North Cedar. For close to six decades, members of the Owatonna Diving Club have participated in the annual frigid plunge simply for the fun of it.
“It also does give the divers a chance to see how their gear is performing,” club president Troy Matejcek said. “It’s not like diving in warm water because you can have regulators freeze wide open and so they don’t work then.”
Matejcek’s father, Don, is one of the founders of the club and its annual dive. The 77-year-old Don plans to continue to take the cold dip each year. With the record for the oldest diver being set by a 90-year-old Norwegian man, Don had planned to dive until he’s 91. Recently however the record has been claimed by someone new, effectively bumping up the age to 94, according to Matejcek.
“So dad’s going to keep diving for a while,” Matejcek said of the annual activity which has become part of the family’s legacy.
Anyone can come out and witness members of the club courageously dive into the cold water. To participate, one must be a certified diver. The club will begin cutting a hole in the ice around 11 a.m. Matejcek recommends spectators show up around noon and dress warm. Wearing ice cleats or appropriate footwear is recommended as the ice is slippery, especially with a layer of water on top. He reminds visitors to be respectful when parking as the area is private property.
The weather is expected to be nicer than the preceding year, Matejcek said. Previous years have seen temperatures as low as minus 14 degrees, a 46-degree temperature swing for divers jumping into or out of the water. While there’s no way to prepare for the ice dive, Matejcek says the trick is to try and keep yourself as warm as possible before taking the dip. Dry suits help divers stay under longer to explore, while pitched tents at the surface defers some of the cold for those watching and waiting. Depending on the ice thickness and temperature, a tent may also be put up around the hole.
Divers can explore the water, check out the underwater rock formations and look for a submerged yet-to-be-found old pickup truck, Matejcek said.
The Owatonna Diving Club is a group of passionate scuba divers, who help train new and old divers and host dives throughout the year and at various locations. The club also typically provides scuba diving certification.
Additionally the organization provides assistance to law enforcement with underwater needs. The New Year’s Dive helps them prep for those colder missions.
“There are times we have been called out to recover snowmobiles and snowmobilers and vehicles that have gone through the ice and the time that you don’t want to find out that your gear’s not working is when you’re actually out there trying to do the work,” Matejcek said.
To find more information about the club, find it on Facebook, email owatonnadivers@gmail.com or view the website at owatonnadivers.net. People are also welcome to stop by the dive club (135 1/2 Front Street in Owatonna.) around 7:30 p.m. most Thursday nights (with the exception of holidays) to learn more about the club. Matejcek said members are usually there filling and inspecting tanks. People are welcome to stop by, ask questions and check out the building.