After a very personal experience with cancer, one local family has taken matters in their own hands.
“Our lives changed in 2015 when Anthony was diagnosed with cancer.” said Kari Lindsay, the woman behind the Blessing Bags of Owatonna, in reference to her husband's cancer diagnosis. “Nearly everyone is touched by cancer in some way. Whether it’s them personally, a family member or a friend.”
Within eight months, Lindsay’s husband would be cleared of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis, but her father was then diagnosed with kidney cancer, and Anthony’s step-mother lost her battle with brain cancer.
“2015 and 2016 was a bad time for us,” Lindsay said. “All of this was happening, Anthony was going through radiation, and we had an 11-month-old son at the time.”
Lindsay knew she and her family were lucky to have a fantastic support system.
“Not everyone has the kind of support we had,” Lindsay recalled. “We knew we wanted to give back because we knew just how stressful diagnosis and treatment can be.”
Sharing the love
After reaching out to Anthony’s oncology nurses, the couple devised a plan to put goodies together to give to patients. Thus was the beginning of Blessing Bags, which the family officially started in 2016. Through donations from the community, they were able to fill 55 bags in the first year alone.
Now, five years later, the Lindsay’s are on track to filling more than 700 bags with lotion, lip balm, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, mints and candies, stress balls, gift cards, and more.
Lindsay said they wanted to include items that some patients may not have considered keeping with them during their treatments, such as the lip balm and candies, that they personally found to be incredibly useful during her husband's journey. She said a common side effect of cancer treatments includes a dry mouth and chapped lips, so the patients who receive the bags are grateful.
“We only planned on that first year, but after that, people were asking when we would be fundraising again,” Lindsay said. “We plan to keep the blessing bags going as long as we can.”
A family affair
Lindsay said that assembling the bags is something her family does together, including her 6-year-old son Nate and 5-month-old daughter Maya. She affirms that she and her husband want to instill the importance and joy of giving back to their children.
“We appreciate the response we’ve gotten throughout the years,” Lindsay said. “It has been simply amazing. We never expected this to take off as it has.”
Generally, the bags are delivered to the Mayo Clinic in Owatonna and Rochester before Christmas. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated things pushing delivery back until June.
This year, the family hopes all will continue as planned, and they would like to expand their reach. They have recently donated to the clinic in Northfield as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We give the bags to the oncology nurses to hand out,” Lindsay said. “[The nurses] can identify who needs them most – treatment can be a really crummy time for people.”
All of the donations come from the community, and the family doesn’t keep a single cent. People can donate money or items for the bags so long as they are not promotional.