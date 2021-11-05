Daniela Ortiz, a senior at the Owatonna High School is no stranger to wearing many hats throughout her academic career.
She was a volleyball player, a member of SHOC and student council, voted president of the National Honor Society, and she sits as the student representative for the Owatonna School Board.
“I’m someone who has always been involved in community organizations, school clubs, and sports,” Ortiz said. “I’m definitely grateful to be a part of these many organizations and to make an impact.”
Ortiz heard about the student representative position on the board during her sophomore year in high school. She said she applied, but was not necessarily confident if she was qualified for the position. Her older sister reminded her of her passion for making an impact and her desire to be someone who was able to advocate for others, and this position would be the perfect opportunity to represent her fellow classmates and get more involved in the community.
Ortiz may have questioned her qualifications for the position, but the School Board certainly did not.
“Daniela was among six-to-eight applicants for student representative,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. “All of them were talented, but she rose to the top because of her broad array of activities she’s involved in at the high school.”
Elstad described Ortiz as an “extraordinary young woman” who has many interests, but what stood out to him was her drive and interest in listening to, and her ability to see, the many different perspectives on the topics discussed during the board meetings.
He also said that she is very well respected by her fellow students at the high school, and she has brought much to the table for the board.
Important conversations
Ortiz said she’s extremely grateful to have been chosen for the student representative and feels honored to be a part of the difficult conversations that have taken part during the public forum portion of the last several board meetings. Members of the community and beyond have attended meetings of late to voice their opinions on numerous topics, sometimes heatedly.
“At first, it was frustrating and overwhelming to see the differences in perspectives of the community, especially as a student who took the (Critical Race Theory) class (in 2020-21),” Ortiz said. “I’ve been able to see and understand the problems on both sides and realize it’s important to continue working toward educating each other and working together toward something we can all agree on.”
During the board meeting Aug. 30, three students participated in the public forum, speaking to their personal experiences with the Critical Race Theory class that was offered last year through Minnesota State University, Mankato. Ortiz said that she had encouraged her friends to speak at this meeting and seeing her friends muster up the courage to do so during an intense back and forth that evening was one of her proudest moments as the student representative.
“Myself and many other students are passionate about the class,” Ortiz said. “We wanted to make sure people saw this and heard stories from a first-hand perspective of the students who were able to take the class. I think it’s important for students to talk about, because there are many misconceptions about the class.”
The class is not currently offered at the high school, as there wasn’t MNSU faculty available to teach it this year. It continues to be a heavily debated topic area at the local School Board and across the country.
Confidence boost
Elstad said Ortiz has been an incredible asset as a student representative.
“The purpose of a student rep is to keep the board grounded and remind them who we serve, and that’s the students,” Elstad said. “The student’ perspectives are important, and Daniela provides a voice for them so that the board can add that to their thinking when making decisions.”
Ortiz said she was surprised by the amount of confidence she has gained in herself through her time as student representative on the board.
“I felt really uneasy about it at first,” Ortiz said. “After a few meetings and being able to talk with the other board members, I have gained confidence in my voice as a representative, a student and an individual.”
Along with being a student representative, Ortiz is a proud member of many other school organizations.
She has been involved in SHOC, which is short for Students Helping Others Choose, since her sophomore year. The group helps to promote and lead a healthy lifestyle and encourages peers to remain drug free. Ortiz said she enjoys speaking to students in the elementary, middle, and high school about these issues.
She acts as the president of the National Honor Society, sits on the student council, is a member of the Link Crew, and has been involved in a computer science program in the community. Ortiz said she enjoys being a part of so many groups and organizations, because she has a lot of fun and likes being able to encourage other students to be the best they can.
After graduation, Ortiz hopes to attend college in the Chicago area. She has applied to Northwestern University, University of Chicago, and DePaul University.
“I’ve always wanted to live in a big city, and I love visiting my sister who lives in the area and also went to DePaul,” Ortiz said.
She’s still undecided on what type of career she wants to pursue. She said she initially was leaning toward the medical field but is now considering the field of Computer Science.
“My family and friends have been so supportive and helpful through the process of completing college applications,” Ortiz said. “I was afraid to apply to prestigious schools, but they encouraged me to shoot for the stars.”