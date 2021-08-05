Recent temperatures in southern Minnesota make it hard to remember snow, but the city of Owatonna is already taking steps to prepare for winter.
During Monday’s Owatonna City Council meeting, councilors unanimously approved the purchase of a 2021 John Deere motor grader for the public works department. According to Kyle Skov, city engineer and public works director, the grader is used by the city for snow plowing.
“This is a piece of equipment we use extensively for our snow removal operations and the one we have now has reached the end of its useful life,” Skov said, adding that the city has two graders and the airport has one.
The grader to be replaced is a 2005 model, and while Skov said these pieces of equipment typically last 20 years, the transmission in the current grader went bad.
“We looked into the cost and to replace a transmission exceeds $35,000,” Skov said on Monday. “At that point with that much money to the city it just made more sense to trade in.”
The price of the 2021 grader is $299,053. The 2005 grader has a trade in value to RDO Equipment Co. of $97,000. Skov said the remaining cost, $202,053 after trade in, will come from the city’s vehicle replacement fund.
Money in the vehicle replacement fund provides for annual replacement of city equipment and fleet vehicles. Skov said each year they work on replacing equipment throughout the city, but that in the situation with the grader it had to be replaced it sooner than anticipated.
“We have to move some other equipment back, but this fund allows us to have cash on hand to make these necessary purchases,” Skov said.
Skov told the council they also looked into the cost of leasing a grader during the winter months, but at $35,000 a season it didn’t make financial sense.
The snow talk at the council meeting was not limited to the new equipment purchase. Skov also presented the council with the six delinquent snow removal accounts from the previous winter. City staff remove snow from sidewalks only when a complaint is received, Skov said. After the city clears the snow, the property owners are invoiced for the services.
“This year we had six properties who have elected not to reimburse the city for our costs related to that,” Skov said. “So we are declaring that cost and the second action will be to set a public hearing on Sept. 7 to consider assessment of the costs.”
The accounts that remain open total $1,159 owed to the city. The public hearing for the assessment has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in the council chambers. The assessment interest rate and term of repayment will be set at the time of the public hearing.