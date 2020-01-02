OWATONNA — It wasn’t so much the air temperatures Wednesday morning as it was the wind that made it cold on the Kaplan’s Quarry lake — the wind and, of course, the ice. And there was plenty of ice.
Temperatures were in the low 30s on the quarry lake as the clock neared noon Wednesday. But the wind and the sheet of ice that covered the lake — up to a foot in some spots — made it cold, really cold, for those gathered around the large triangular hole that had just recently been cut in the ice. Yes, they — the members of the Owatonna Diving Club — were cold, but they had seen it colder, much colder on New Year’s Day when they made their pilgrimage to a local lake to take their traditional plunge for the new year.
How cold?
Below zero. Well below zero. We’re talking occasional readings of double-digits below zero.
Tom Stephan, a lifetime member of the Dive Club, recalled a time when it was so cold out that when the divers emerged from the water only to have their suits freeze when they hit the cold air.
Stephan, who joined the club in 1975, just months after he moved to town in September 1974, had learned to dive when he joined the Navy back in `63. So he was glad when he discovered the club when he came to Owatonna. He stopped diving on New Year’s Day back in 2003, but he still makes the trek to whatever lake the club is diving in that year to help in whatever way he can.
On Wednesday, Stephan was manning the lifeline — the rope that the divers take with them when they enter the cold water beneath the ice. If something were to happen to a diver beneath the ice, the lifeline would provide a way for the club members on top of the ice to pull the diver to safety.
The tradition of the New Year’s Day ice dive dates back to 1963 when Don Matejcek and his buddies made the first dive. Matejcek, now in his mid-70s, was just a teenager — barely a teenager, but, at 19, a teenager nonetheless.
To hear Matejcek tell it, he and his buddies were at a party that probably shouldn’t have been at the night before — New Year’s Eve 1962.
“Somebody told us to go jump in a lake,” Matejcek recalled.
And so on New Year’s Day, they did, starting a tradition that has carried on now for 57 years.
Being one of those who had started the tradition in `63, Matejcek took the honors on Wednesday of being the first diver of the club to go into the icy waters, where he stayed for about 10 minutes or so.
Preparation for the dive began about 11 a.m. Wednesday when the triangular hole was cut into the ice of the lake. The hole used be cut using a cross-cut saw, but nowadays a chain saw is the preferred tool.
Delbert Kepka, a member of the diving club who would later descend into the lake himself, cut the hole, first one on the edge of the lake, then a second hole toward the middle where the ice was thicker. The ice on the edge of the lake where the hole was cut was about six, maybe seven inches thick, Kepka said,
“We like to see it around 12 inches,” he said, though he added that he’s seen it as thin as three inches and as thick as two feet.
And why do they dive? In part, they say, to see what they can find in the water.
Back when the club dove into Lake Kohlmier and the lake still had a dam, Stephan said, they could find all sorts of things in lake, especially beneath the dam. There were buckets worth of golf balls from the nearby country club, toys that kids had lost, picnic tables and, even once, a car.
Though they enjoy finding things beneath the surface, that’s not the only reason they dive.
They dive, Stephan said, “because it’s there.”