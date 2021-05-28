Beer drinkers in Medford will have a new option for picking up their weekend libations – sort of.
The Medford City Council unanimously on Monday approved a 3.2 beer liquor license for Casey’s General Store. Councilor Chad Langeslag specifically said he does not feel allowing the gas station to sell the low-point or “light” beers would be any type of competition for the Medford Muni, making him in support of the license.
Minnesota is the last state in the nation that still has a 3.2 statute, which restricts alcohol sales at grocery and convenience stores to 3.2% malt liquor. Originally, 3.2 beer referred to 3.2% alcohol by weight and was considered a low-alcohol content beer. This was a measuring system used after the end of Prohibition when states began to relax their laws and permit the controlled sale of law alcohol content beer.
Using the “alcohol by volume” measure more common today, a 3.2 beer is actually 4% ABV, which many light beers would meet those requirements.
While many brewers have stopped making 3.2 beers for grocery stores and gas stations, Minnesota-based brewers such as Schell Brewing Co. in New Ulm continues to brew 3.2 for Schell’s and Grain Belt.
The 3.2 beer liquor license is also different from the typical liquor license, City Attorney Mark Rahrick explained at Monday’s meeting. With the city allowed to issue four liquor licenses a year, the 3.2 license awarded to Casey’s will not impact that number.
The current state statutes still limit the sale of 3.2 beer. No sale of 3.2% malt liquor may be made between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, 3.2 beer cannot be sold between the hours of 2 and 10 a.m.