It has been over a month since the residents at Koda Living Community have had a friend or family member come into their home for a visit, but the staff have been going the extra mile to keep spirits high.
“We’ve been getting very creative here,” laughed Lisa Kern of the Owatonna senior living facility that's part of the Benedictine Health System. “Here we’ve been going day by day and doing what we need to do to keep everyone safe and happy.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing home across the country have been on strict lockdown as the elderly are among the highest risk demographic for contracting the novel virus. Kern said that visitors were first restricted from entering Koda March 12. Only essential end-of-life care visitors were allowed to enter the facility. Since then, the building has been closed from public entirely.
To help keep residents connected with their families, Kern said that they have implemented weekly Zoom video chats.
“Two full days a week we have an extra staff person set up visits with the residents’ families through Zoom,” Kern said. “We do about 19-20 video calls each week and are able to connect with loved ones who can request a call.”
Recently, resident Helen Denton celebrated her 97th birthday with a Zoom party that consisted of family members from New York, Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, Minneapolis and Owatonna.
“It was a difficult decision, but we presented it in a very serious way out of concern for the health and safety of our residents,” Kern said of keeping visitors out. “In a letter to the residents and families we explained in just a few sentences of the magnitude of what we’re dealing with here and that the best thing we can do is to not have them visit at this time.”
Largely, Kern said that everyone has been receptive to such a drastic change in living. Over the last few weeks, the staff has made additional changes at the facility to better protect residents' health, including having all meals served in the residents’ rooms. The staff has also started going through regular screening as they enter the building, including answering questions to where they may have been since least leaving Koda and having their temperature taken.
“Educating our staff on additional protective measures that they could take has also been a big part of what we’re doing to be proactive,” Kern said. “We can’t restrict [employees] from being with their families, but we have explained very matter-of-fact that us associates are the ones that carry the risk of bringing anything into the facility, so it’s good to be aware of where you’re at and what you’re doing. Maybe we can all grocery shop once every two weeks – just to help reduce that risk.”
The leadership at Koda also began support groups for employees almost immediately to help combat any additional stress and anxiety they may be feeling in relation to COVID-19. Kern said that she believes it was one of the best decisions made thus far, allowing staff to truly come together as a cohesive team.
Kern added that residents are also being educated on safe practices, including washing hands more frequently and social distancing. Residents also are being screened at the beginning of each staff shift change, including taking vitals and checking oxygen levels.
Most importantly, Kern said that her staff is going above and beyond to ensure that the residents’ quality of life does not decrease – specifically their happiness. At Koda, friends and family members of residents are welcome to visit their loved ones outside of their windows, with each window marked by the corresponding room number to help make locating the correct room easier. Kern said that they also have made sure that residents have access to music, books, magazines, crafts, art materials, and opportunities to have different one-on-one activities with staff members.
“We have added numerous staff hours just to spend time with the residents,” Kern said, stating that the lack of social visits could definitely take its toll on a resident, especially for such an extended period of time. “Our staff has been just increasingly creative with one-on-one visits, painting their nails, visiting with them, sharing their mail with them, and just entertaining the residents.”
Bunny hop and bubbles
On the Friday before Easter, Kern said that a group of staff members did a “social distancing bunny hop” down the hallway as the residents laughed and clapped along from their doorways. Another staff member decided to visit various residents with a bubble-gun, surprising each person with a flood of bubbles in their room.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Kern said as she held back emotions discussing the amount of pride she has for her staff. “The commitment that the associates have to doing a good job and handling the responsibility they know they have in their hands with our residents’ safety in health every day – it’s just absolutely unbelievable.”
Because of the extra one-on-one time that employees are having with residents, Kern said that they feel more “in tune” with the needs and changes in their clients. She added that the staff is more alert to what residents may be feeling; that it simply comes down to the fact that they’ve all become family.
“We don’t want to take place of their family, but we are also like a family member to each of them,” Kern said. “They trust us and rely on us and they know it’s OK for them to show us their emotions and share how they are feeling.”
Overall, Kern said, residents have responded positively to the changes and seem to be in a good place.
“We want to be hopeful of course, that this will be temporary, but this is all a big unknown and we can’t guess at the unknown,” Kern said. “We really have to take some kind of comfort knowing that we’re here working as a team together and do the best we can every day, one day at a time.”
For Kern, she said one of the highlights of her work as of late has been assisting with the meal delivery and seeing first hand how the residents are doing.
“When I’m going down the hallway and serving meals, they can’t see that I’m smiling because I’m wearing my mask, but I’m hoping they can see my eyes twinkling when I see them,” Kern said. “Because they’re happy, and they’re smiling back and their eyes are sparkling.”