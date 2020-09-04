This year would have marked the 20th anniversary of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Auction, but like many other public events, the auction has been canceled. Even with this disappointment, group members are determined to continue raising funds for their community and for those affected by cancer.
Concerns about the financial toll of the pandemic on the Blooming Prairie community prompted the cancellation. Instead of an auction the group will host a gun bingo and vendor sale.
“It’s going to be different this year, but we’re still making it fun,” Cheri Krejci, the group’s secretary/treasurer said. “That’s why we decided not to do that this year because the hardship for businesses and individuals, we just didn’t feel right about doing the auction.”
Although the decision was not easy and was disappointing, the group accepted the cancellation.
“That was a hard thing to do,” member Connie Trom said.
Trom was invited to get involved with the group after her husband died of cancer. She wanted to pay it forward, thus taking on the responsibility of organizing the mums sale and gun bingo.
“I know that when my husband was sick (the BP Cancer Group) did a lot for my family and so it gives me an opportunity to give back,” she said.
Trom started the mums sale four years ago, since then the fundraiser continues to grow. She preorders the flowers, organizes orders and makes sure they are distributed.
Last year the group sold 63 mums, this year Trom says they are pushing 500. They’re sold for $20 each and the proceeds contribute to the group’s donation fund. Some of the funds go toward cancer research and another part goes back to community.
“I think the thing is these are really beautiful, healthy mums and when you see them, people come back for them because they are so nice,” Trom said.
The second annual Gun Bingo will be held Sept. 18 under the big tent at the Blooming Prairie Cue Company. The event opens at 5:30 p.m. and starts at 7 p.m. For $50 a person an individual can play 10 games for the opportunity to win 10 guns. Face masks are required at the event.
“We’re following the guidelines given to us, our big thing is we want to make it a safe event and we’ve got everything in place to do that,” Trom said.
Bingo will be held outdoors under the tent, the group has plotted spaces to accommodate for 6 feet for social distancing. Only four people to a table will be allowed.
Last year’s gun bingo was a huge success and brought in around $17,000. Some cancer patients’ family members chose to sponsor a gun at last year’s bingo. These sponsorships brought more meaning to the event as a picture of the loved one was shared and a biography was read out loud at the game.
“It was a nice way to honor a hunter that had been stricken,” Trom said.
No guns will be on site the day of the event, instead the group has partnered with gun shops to provide the guns. Winners will be given a certificate to bring to the gun shop, where they will get a background check before they can pick up the gun. Only hunting guns and trap shooting guns are available as prizes, handguns will not be awarded. Door prizes, silent auction items and additional gun raffles will be among the other sources of funds on Friday night. Gun raffle tickets can be purchased the night of.
New this year is the Crazy Days for a Cure on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Blooming Prairie.
“The Crazy Days for a Cure kind of just came up as a way to utilize this big tent that we are putting up for bingo,” Krejci said.
About 12 local vendors and crafters have reserved a space under the tent, the money from reserving spots will go toward the group’s fundraising efforts. Vendors along Main Street have announced their own specials for the day, Trom says. The event will give local vendors a chance to make some sales, as COVID-19 had forced many of them to shut down or slow down their business. A luncheon will be held that day to benefit the group, with both eat in and take out options. Luncheon take out and orders can be placed by calling 507-583-7675.
Raffle tickets for cash prizes are currently being sold for $10 each. The raffle is in honor of a local farmer who died of cancer — Steve Prihoda. His family and friends wanted to move forward with the raffle tickets despite the auction being canceled. Prizes include an award of $1,000, $300 and $200. Tickets can be purchased from a cancer group member or purchased at the BP Service & Repair (formerly Krejci Ford). The drawing takes place Nov. 19 at the group’s Turkey bingo.
Last year the group raised over $65,000 via flag sales, mum sales and the other traditional events. However with the cancellation of the auction, predictions for this year’s total funds is hard to predict.
“We’ve said this every year, whatever we can give, we give,” Trom said.