An Owatonna man, who was charged last month with arson, is now facing an additional felony charge for allegedly stealing a truck from downtown Owatonna.
Beau Patrick Wanner, 34, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with theft of a motor vehicle. The charge stems from and reported vehicle theft that occurred in Owatonna on Aug. 30.
According to the criminal complaint, a worker on the downtown hotel construction crew reported on Aug. 30 that his pickup truck has been stolen form the 100 block of Pearl Street. The victim said he had parked the truck at 1 p.m., leaving his keys in the center console, and when he went back to retrieve a tool it was reportedly gone. He estimated about $2,000 worth of tools were in his truck and the truck itself was worth about $2,000, according to the report.
Using video surveillance captured by Baker Tech Services, which is capturing real-time updates of the downtown construction projects, the Owatonna police were allegedly able to capture a male suspect approach the vehicle from the west and drive off with the truck, going south on Elm Avenue. Police later identified the suspect from the video as Wanner based on a previous encounter, according to the complaint.
On Sept. 2, the truck was allegedly located stalled on the side of the road in Becker County near Detroit Lakes and Wanner was taken into custody. His first court appearance in this case is scheduled for Jan. 13.
Wanner was recently in the news after he was charged in October with first- and third-degree arson. In that case, Owatonna police were alerted of a potential burglary at 1:23 a.m., but before arriving to the scene they were notified that the home and vehicle were on fire. According to the report, the homeowner saw a man later identified as Wanner light the car in the driveway on fire, which spread to the side of the house and fully engulfed a trash can.
A competency evaluation order was submitted to the court on Oct. 6 to determine if Wanner is able mentally fit to proceed with the judicial process. No further court hearings in the arson case has been scheduled at this time.