OWATONNA — For the second year in a row, an Owatonna High School senior has been named a state finalist for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple “A” Award.
In light of her achievements in academics, arts and athletics, Kaia Elstad will be recognized at a banquet in late March as one of 32 finalists for the prize — including eight boys and eight girls from each Class A and AA region. If named one of four winners, she will also be awarded a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
Both Elstad and classmate Carson DeKam found out they’d been made their school’s nominees early last month, after being among a handful of qualified seniors to apply for the award before winter break. In addition to meeting the required criteria — a GPA of 3.0 or higher, as well as participation in both league-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities — Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said the school’s selection committee chose the pair to advance to regionals because of their breadth and depth of involvement.
“A lot of it is how many activities you’re involved in and then how well you did in those activities,” he explained. “When it goes to the regional level, they’re looking at the same thing.”
Achterkirch said he was officially notified by the league about a week ago that Elstad had been chosen to move forward from the regional level, which is judged by a combination of area staff.
After being named one of the finalists, Elstad said she was given the opportunity to go back through her initial application and read it over one last time before resubmitting it. Now, all that’s left is to wait until the spring banquet, where the high school league will announce its four winners, including one boy and one girl from both Class A and AA.
“It was definitely unexpected because of what a big deal this is,” Elstad explained, of going to state. “I was very humbled by the whole experience.”
She is now the second Husky in a row to be named a finalist for the award, following in the footsteps of Emily Rahrick, who made it to the state level in 2019. Coincidentally, Elstad noted that she and Rahrick ran track together for a number of years. Having a friend, as well as siblings, who’d gone out for the Triple “A” Award in the past helped encourage her to apply.
Family ties also inspired Elstad to first become interested in music, with her participation in choir and orchestra now fulfilling the award’s arts requirement.
“My whole family is musical,” she explained. “I grew up with that even before I got involved through the school. I’m planning to continue to sing throughout college and then hopefully in a community choir when I’m older.”
Playing viola in the orchestra, Elstad has been a section leader for two years. In choir, she’s been a section leader one year. Outside of music, she’s spent three years on the varsity soccer team, being named team captain and all conference. She has also participated in varsity track for five years, and plans to start up again this spring, in addition to performing in a number of upcoming musical concerts.
“National Honor Society also usually gets a little busier around this time with different banquets, and then I have a couple more concerts to prepare for,” Elstad explained, noting that the coming months tend to be a particularly busy time musically.
Over the winter, she’s kept busy as part of the pit ensemble for the Owatonna High School musical and as a student trainer. In the latter role, Elstad assists head athletic trainer Terry Carlyle in responding to injuries in both games and practices.
“Usually during the school day when I’m assigned homework, if I have any down time, I try to get it done as quickly as I can. Around the musical, I have pit practice right after school,” she explained, adding that after that she often helps out with training, even if there’s no game. “We usually wait around in the training room as a staff in case any injuries were to happen during the practices.”
Moving into the spring, she said she may also be called upon to assist Carlyle at games, although winter is when she’s most involved with program. Also looking ahead, Elstad will attend the Triple “A” Award banquet March 21, where the league will announce this year’s winners. Following the weekend ceremony, all finalists will be brought out and introduced during half time at the Class AA Boys’ State Basketball Championship game at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
According to Achterkirch, having two finalists from the same school in consecutive years is uncommon for any district, and he called it a special honor for Elstad and Owatonna.
“She’s one of eight girls in Class AA. It’s really rare and it’s a special honor for Owatonna to have female finalists two years in a row,” he explained. Achterkirch added that the accomplishment is a testament to the collaboration between teachers, coaches and advisors who work together to allow students to simultaneously pursue multiple interests.
“From the student side of it, it’s having great kids from Rahrick to Elstad. Just having students of that caliber is very special,” he added. “A lot of the credit goes to those two — to Kaia for all the hard work she put in over the years. It’s a body of work that students put in since their freshman year.”
For her part, Elstad also thanked her teachers and coaches, and especially Achterkirch for answering questions and helping guide her through the award process.
“He’s been a really great support,” she noted.
After graduation, Elstad plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and pursue studies related to sports medicine, inspired by her time as a student trainer.