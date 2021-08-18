Since Julia Anhorn’s first day of kindergarten at Medford Elementary School, she has noticed something that just never seemed right.
“The teacher would say to take out snacks and so many kids didn’t have one,” said Julia. “I have been watching these kids for five years and there are always about 10 who have no snacks. I knew I had to do something.”
For years, the now 10-year-old has brought extra snacks to pass out to her classmates. While she was always happy to do it, Julia said the situation continued to bother her. She’s accidentally missed breakfast and knows how hard it is to be in class and be hungry.
“You have a headache and a stomach ache and you just can’t think with all of that going on,” Julia said. “You cannot concentrate and learn when you are starving.”
Shortly before the end of last school year, Julia did what most children do when there is a problem that needs to be solved — she went to her mother.
“She told me, ‘Mom, we’ve got to sell your banana bread,’” said Cindy Anhorn. Julia’s idea was to sell her mother’s much-loved and delicious banana bread to raise money for the elementary school in order to have snacks readily available for kids who, for whatever reason, don’t have one of their own. Cindy agreed to the task and took to social media to see if there was interest.
“Within two minutes, all 40 loaves of bread were gone in May,” said Cindy with a laugh. “And the same thing happened in June and in July.”
With the sale of the banana bread widely successful, Julia had no interest in stopping there. She sent a letter to the Kwik Trip Corp. online and went to CashWise in Owatonna to speak to the manager to let them know what she was trying to do.
“It’s always better to ask in person,” Julia said with a sly smile, recalling how she waited for the grocery store manager to finish corralling shopping carts before meeting with him. “That’s how I get what I want.”
Both companies gave gift cards to the child for her fundraising efforts.
With summer winding to an end, Cindy took the money her daughter raised and made a trip to Costco. The end result took the form of two plastic organizers and a trolley overflowing with $265 worth of healthy snacks for students.
On Wednesday morning, Julia presented the snacks to the elementary school as well as $715 of leftover funds and $25 gift cards for every teacher in grades K-6 — a total of $525 — to spend on fresh produce for students throughout the year. Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau, Elementary School Principal Josh Carlson and Julia’s former teachers received the gifts but were rendered speechless by her thoughtfulness and generosity. Cindy, overwhelmed with pride for her little girl, was a puddle of tears.
“I’ve cried so much,” Cindy laughed. “I’m just so proud of her.”
Julia, who is looking forward to starting fifth grade in Mrs. Walker’s class this fall, beamed all morning long. The banana bread fundraiser also helped Julia earn her Girl Scouts’ “It’s Your World, Change It! Agent of Change” Journey badge and she’ll be awarded the highest honor in her Junior level, the Bronze award.
The Anhorn ladies have agreed that once the leftover funds and supplies begin to run dry that they’ll be back in the kitchen, baking more banana bread.