MEDFORD — Aside from the variety of infrastructure projects to be completed in Medford in the upcoming years, the City Council discussed the more near future during its regular meeting on Monday night.
After the planning and zoning board recommended the approval of the preliminary plat and zoning designation for the 5th Avenue apartments — which will be constructed on the former high school football field on the south end of town and be designated for those ages 50-plus — council members questioned a key element that was removed from the design.
“I have a concern,” stated Marie Sexton as she addressed Todd Nelson, the developer for the apartment complex scheduled to begin construction in the spring. “In the initial thing you presented, with these houses along 4th Street down here, initially you had an alley back there or some way to get in their backyard and now I’ve been told you’ve eliminated it. I missed that part.”
Sexton added that she has heard from residences living along 4th Street with their backyards being attached to the open field who are concerned about being able to access their backyards easily with vehicles as the sides of the property between houses are too narrow. Nelson explained that he had every intention of creating the alleyway, but had to remove it from his plans due to city ordinance.
“In our code it does state that in residential areas that alleys are not allowed,” explained City Administrator Andy Welti. “We don’t have any other alleys in the city. We have easements, but we don’t have street alleys.”
While the exact reason for the city ordinance is unknown, City Attorney Mark Rahrick stated that it could have been put into place for any variety of reasons, though he said it is most likely that the City did not want to be held responsible for maintaining them. He noted that the ordinance can always be amended in a way that would allow an alley to be constructed in the particular location in question.
“Could it be changed in the future? Yes, but we’d rather do it right the first time and have the discussion now. If the desire is to put an alley in there than we should really look at amending our code,” Rahrick said. “I think it is a larger question as to why is there a policy of not having alleys. There’s probably some good reasons. I’m not for or against an alley, I’m just saying I think it’s a larger question that you want to think about not just for this development but other developments in the future.”
“I do think it would add value and usability to those lots,” Nelson added.
After some additional discussion, the city council agreed to address the question of an as a part of Nelson’s overall development later in the process, possibly when they discuss the final road design. Phase One of the project will be the construction of a 16-unit apartment complex, complete with a community room and exercise facility. The complex will be one of three identical buildings that will be phased into construction on the 16-acre lot, along with six fourplexe4s and nine single family home residential lots.
The council did unanimously approve the preliminary plat and zoning designation for the first phase.
Also during the meeting, Welti proposed hiring a seasonal part-time employee for public works to do general maintenance — largely painting — in the city’s parks. Though there is funding available in the 2020 budget for such a position to work no more than 24 hours a week for 16 weeks, the members of the council did not show support for such an action.
“I am not for that at all,” Sexton said promptly. “Just because there is money available doesn’t tell me we need that. We have three full-time workers. If you’re going to get someone for $13.94 an hour, you’re going to hire a kid and not guarantee the hours. So they don’t have the experience or awareness and things you need.”
“If you put one kid in charge of something for 24 hours, it’s going to take 24 hours,” she continued. “If you have three full-time guys and they work together it’s eight hours or less. I just think some of this stuff could be squeezed in there without hiring another person.”
Sexton added that none of the tasks this potential part-time employee would be responsible for are things that need to be done in a day, stating that it would allow the current public works employees flexibility to get things, such as painting benches, done. Council member Chad Langeslag mostly agreed with Sexton, stating that some of the items that need to be painted could be moved indoors and worked on this winter yet.
“Know that we also have a lot of work to do with getting our jetter truck out and into the community and that requires two guys,” Nelson stated in support of hiring a seasonal employee. “We have to get that thing out there or we may as well put it up for sale.”
Council member Matt Dempsey interjected reiterating that there are three employees, saying that the other individual not using the jetter truck could paint.
“Why do you have to have two guys check the water towers every day, you could have one guy check the water tower and the other guy could go paint,” he added. “There are still three guys in this town that’s not that big.”
Welti said that there is a lot of work that the public work employees are responsible for that most people are unaware of, largely maintenance issues that come up randomly each day. Nelson added that Straight River Days will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and that she believes the City should make sure that everything in the parks should be looking their best for the event.
“I have no problem looking at a part-time person, but I respect the fact that our regular guys are able to handle it,” Nelson said. “The 24-hours seems to be a lot, to me. Maybe we could monitor this until the first of July and see what happens.”
The council agreed to revisit the possibility of hiring a part-time employee in July.