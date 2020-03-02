OWATONNA — Although there has yet to be a confirmed case of the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Owatonna Public Schools sent a pre-emptive email to enrolled families on Thursday with hygiene advice and other information passed down from state health officials.
According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, his staff received notification earlier last week that the Minnesota Department of Education had become involved in trying to prepare a response to the disease should it appear in the state. Now, he said the district is following the agency’s leadership while also keeping tabs on updates from the Minnesota Department of Health.
“At this point, we’ve been given no other instructions by [either department] other than normal precautions that would take place with the flu,” said Elstad. “We’re encouraging students and staff to wash their hands, cover their cough and stay home if they’re ill.”
As of Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were reporting 43 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, resulting in two deaths. Health officials from Washington state announced four additional coronavirus deaths on Monday, which would bring the total count to six nationwide. There are confirmed and presumptive instances in a number of states on the coasts, as well as Arizona, Illinois and Wisconsin.
According to a Friday report from NBC affiliate WMTV out of Madison, Wisconsin, the state’s only infected person was confirmed healthy and released from isolation last week. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Minnesota, with five residents having tested negative for the illness.
“I think the biggest thing on my mind is for people to keep it in perspective,” said Amy Jo Havelka, the district’s health services coordinator. “What the MDH and CDC are recommending is that we stay home when we’re sick, we cover our cough and we practice good hand-washing hygiene.”
“The school district always does hand-washing hygiene education. We go into classrooms, use glow lights and show healthy habits,” she added. “We’re not responding differently with the coronavirus outbreak.”
Like Elstad, Havelka noted that she’s in close contact with both state health officials and the CDC, and has been checking online for updated reports on the new coronavirus.
“We are in close contact with the Minnesota Department of Health,” read the email sent home to parents, “and receive updates from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our school district has the latest information.”
According to the MDH, many cases of the respiratory illness may have symptoms similar to the cold and flu — on its website, the agency added that the risk of severe illness seems to be higher for residents who are older or have underlying health conditions.
Elstad noted that, as the situation evolves, the district will continue to take direction from the state education and health departments.
“They are the ones that will give us directives if we need to take more drastic measures,” said Elstad. “We’ll communicate any updates we get from them.”