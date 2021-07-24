A new season of Healing Art has begun at the Owatonna Hospital with unique pieces from artists Layl McDill, Dodie Logue, Tammy Nara, Tony Haas and Keith Wohlenhaus.
From July 1 through Oct. 31, patients, visitors and staff can see the handiwork of these individuals displayed throughout the hospital’s corridors as a part of the Healing Arts Collection. The goal of this ever-changing collection is to stimulate artistic inspiration in all hospital attendees, as well as promote healing and comfort to those who may be experiencing a challenging time in their lives.
This program is in collaboration between the Owatonna Art Center and Allina Health, and has been an ongoing staple of the Owatonna Hospital ever since the hospital relocated to 26th Street in 2009.
While going through the process of choosing which artists to present for the collection each season, Silvan Durben, creative director at the Owatonna Art Center, says that it is important to try and have a diverse selection of art and styles. This, he says, allows for more of an opportunity for guests to find an art piece that they can relate to and “have a conversation with.”
Uniqueness of the art is also valued.
“It’s like with our friends, we treasure them for their uniqueness,” Durben says.
McDill is a sculptor who describes her pieces as “filled with the sensation of story.”
“When people engage with my work, I am often asked ‘What is this from?’ because my work seems like it’s derived from fables or myths.” McDill says. “But soon they realize the stories are all fresh and just a little off kilter.”
She hopes that her work can provide a joyful distraction or a bit of magic when it is most needed.
“When my work is shown in health care settings I love to hear the stories of people coming in multiple times and knowing that even though they might be there for a difficult treatment they have something positive to view and possibly see something new each time that they didn’t notice before,” McDill says.
Logue has been an artist for over 30 years. She says that she started out as a sculptor but began painting because she “wanted more color.” Some of her greatest inspirations include the patterns and colors seen in quilts, rugs and Navajo weavings as well as the eastern concept of Yin and Yang — that all things exist as inseparable and contradictory opposites.
“I love having my work in hospitals and healing and care facilities,” Logue says. “I remember years ago taking my father to the Mayo Clinic and being blown away by the art on the walls! I believe both art and nature have healing properties and enrich people’s lives.”
Nara describes herself as a “hiking artist,” finding inspiration through the outdoors to paint people and nature in a semi-realistic manner with abstract painted backgrounds. Time and capturing precious moments through her art is a recurring theme, and she hopes to pass this on to the patients, staff and visitors of the Owatonna Hospital.
“I know what it is like to spend a lot of time waiting in a hospital,” Nara says. “It can feel like you have to put your own needs on hold. Taking a few quiet minutes to contemplate something beautiful or thought-provoking can refresh and rejuvenate a person. If I can give someone even a few minutes of rest from focusing on disease or brokenness, I will count it as a win.”
Haas is painter who used to work in abstract expressionism, but has since been inspired by the artwork of the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, known for his work using bold geometric shapes.
“With the flat surface, the painting becomes a drum, so it comes down to rhythms, and each brushstroke can feel like a drumbeat,” Haas says. “Mondrian loved jazz music, he also wrote many essays about what he was trying to do. He is one of the heights of modernism.” Haas goes on to say that this shift in style has caused him to leave a lot of his “former chaos” behind and that he is “much more careful.”
Wohlenhaus is a painter who uses acrylics to portray images he sees as accurately as possible, but sometimes with added details from his own imagination. This inspiration sometimes comes through photographs given to him by friends and family, but also through what he sees in everyday life.
“I try to make it as detailed as possible so that the observer can see what I see, and maybe draw their own conclusions,” Wohlenhaus says. “It is a real honor to be included in the Healing Arts Collection, and I hope my work is effective in adding some humor and encouragement to those who see it.”
The Healing Arts Collection is seasonal and changes every four months. The fall/winter exhibition will begin in November.