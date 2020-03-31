OWATONNA — Due to a recently rediscovered state statue, Owatonna Public Schools is required to partner with another local district on its Alternative Learning Center and has entered into a cooperative agreement with neighboring Medford.
While frequently referred to as the Alternative Learning Center, or ALC, the Owatonna facility is technically an area learning center offering an alternative education program for high school students. As such, it’s required to be a partnership between at least two member districts.
The decision was approved by the Medford Public School Board at its March 16 meeting, and was signed off on by board members in Owatonna Monday night — following a more in-depth discussion at a work session earlier this month.
At that first gathering, Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell explained that the district was recently informed of the requirement by the Minnesota Department of Education.
“There’s actually a state statue out there that area learning centers needs to be a cooperative amongst more than one district,” said Krell, adding that the pre-existing requirement was news to many. “All of the area learning centers are trying to create a plan for a partnership with another district.”
Following a tentative agreement with Owatonna but prior to board approval, Medford Public School Superintendent Mark Ristau said he was also approached by Faribault Public Schools to try and form a cooperative.
“We have a good relationship with both Faribault and Owatonna. It just made sense that, since our kids are primarily going to Owatonna already, we go through with the formality,” he said.
Vonna Dinse, director of the Faribault Area Learning Center, said the district has since entered into a cooperative agreement with the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District.
Although enrollment is fairly fluid, Principal Jim Kiefer noted that the Owatonna ALC currently hosts between 80 and 90 students, with fewer than 10 coming from Medford. At the work session, Krell added that the school often has students from a number of surrounding districts —including Blooming Prairie, Medford and Waseca, among others — through open enrollment.
She noted that it made the most sense to partner with Medford because it’s the nearest district physically and the one with the most students currently coming into Owatonna Public Schools.
Medford students become ‘in-district’
One of the most significant and only real impacts of the new cooperative agreement will be that students coming from Medford are now considered “in-district," and will be on an equal footing with Owatonna students when it comes to enrollment priority.
“This is not going to change the way we operate, unless we were to get to the point where we put a cap on the ALC,” Krell noted at the work session. For now, she added, “We’re not going to stop accepting students from other districts.”
While there’s no set policy in place for when enrollment would be capped, Kiefer said that 100 students has been discussed as the likely upper limit. When that number is reached, he noted that the ALC would prioritize only those from within the district, now meaning from either Medford or Owatonna. He added that he wouldn’t want to disrupt the education of any student already enrolled at the ALC when a cap becomes necessary, but that it would impact the school’s ability to take on new students.
“It’s a conversation that we’ve been having as the enrollment continues to climb,” said Kiefer. “We had discussed that seniors would also have the first chance at it, because they’re closer to needing the credits for graduation.”
He added that this limit is based primarily upon ideal class sizes, noting that smaller classes are a key component of the ALC. When a cap becomes necessary, Superintendent Jeff Elstad told officials that board action would be required.
Owatonna remains fiscal agent
At the work session, Krell also explained that Owatonna Public Schools will remain the ALC’s fiscal agent and that the facility’s name will stay the same. Elstad added in an interview that there won’t be any expenses for Medford Public School as a result of the partnership, other than the fact that school funding follows students.
“When students that reside in Medford decide to attend the ALC, the funding that these students generate comes to Owatonna Public Schools,” said Elstad. “Whether students are open-enrolled or part of our cooperative, they all generate the same funding.”
One reason area learning centers must be a partnership, Krell said, is that not every district has the resources to run one a center, one of the primary means of hosting alternative education programs.
“This might have, at one time, been a way for other districts to be able to have access to an alternative education system for students,” said Krell.
Kiefer noted that paperwork is currently being filled out and sent off to state officials for processing.
“We’re pretty much going to act as if it’s effective immediately,” said Kiefer.